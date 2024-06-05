Bendigo Pioneers trio selected to play in All-Stars game

Three of the Bendigo Pioneers most talented players will showcase their skills in a feature representative game this weekend.
Lucia Painter and Jemmika Douglas will play for the Australian under-18 team against the National All-Stars in Melbourne on Sunday.
The National All-Stars squad includes Pioneers' squad member Alexis Gregor.
Painter is part of the AFL National Academy Girls squad, while Douglas is a member of the AFL National Indigenous squad.
The All-Stars squad features talent aged 21-and-under who compete in the Coates Talent League, VFLW, SANFLW, WAFLW and QAFLW, with the squad selected from nominations submitted by all AFLW clubs.
Painter, a midfielder from White Hills, is averaging a team-high 24 possessions, five marks and seven tackles per game this year.
Douglas, a defender from Bambill, is averaging 17 possessions, three marks and four tackles per game this year.
Gregor, a forward from Moama, has kicked eight goals in six games this year and is averaging 12 possessions per game.
"Sunday's game provides a platform for players to continue to showcase their learnings from the Academy program and to have the opportunity to play alongside some of their most talented peers from across the country,'' AFL National Academy Manager Tarkyn Lockyer said.
"We are excited to also offer the opportunity to players from across the country to represent the national All-Stars for the first time. Sunday's match also provides these players the chance to showcase their skills in front of AFLW recruiters."
Sunday's game will be played at RSEA Park from 11am.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.