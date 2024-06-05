Woman, 30, was among 'a lot of people behaving badly' in CBD street brawl

There were "a lot of people behaving badly" in a CCTV clip of a late night street brawl played to the Bendigo Magistrates' Court, the presiding magistrate said.
Magistrate Megan Aumair was watching footage of the melee on the corner of Pall Mall and Bull Street as part of the police case against one of four people charged over the March 18, 2023 incident.
The 30-year-old pleaded guilty to a charge of unlawful assault over her part in the attack, which involved grabbing and "push-kick[ing] a girl".
Two other charges she initially faced, including one of affray, were dropped by police during proceedings.
The court on June 5 heard the charges against three other co-accused had been separated into different proceedings.
Lawyer Luke Docherty said his client had acted out of concern for her friend and had done only what was "reasonable, necessary and appropriate" to defend the friend and herself.
Police prosecutor Leading Senior Constable Martin Friend set the scene of the assault, describing "a large collection of people [who had] congregate[d] at Bull Street next to the old car park".
"Something's gone on and we see an assault of some sort start on someone else, then this assault at 2.44am on March 18 last year," he said.
The 30-year-old admitted to being among a group making "provocative or disparaging" remarks about a woman who was the initial target of abuse that turned into violence, when the woman left a nearby nightclub.
According to police, the "intimidating" behaviour had included pretending to vomit.
The court heard the accused and her companions yelled at the woman and the people she was with, and were among 20 to 30 people who ultimately followed them.
On the corner of Bull Street and Pall Mall violence broke out, with one or more people being pushed over, kicked, punched to the head, face or ribs or chased onto the road.
According to Mr Docherty, his client only became physically involved after a woman threw a kick at her friend.
Police said she had "grabbed the victim by the hair and swung her to the ground", then when the victim put her hands out to brace her fall, the 30-year-old kicked her in the abdomen, before a third woman intervened to separate them.
When she was interviewed by police six months later the 30-year-old told them she had "grabbed a girl who was going to hit [her friend]" and had "push-kicked" her.
She had drunk two Jager bombs and two cruisers, the court heard, and didn't consider herself to have been intoxicated, but acknowledged her "risk assessment" was affected.
After watching the CCTV footage of the event, she agreed it was disturbing, telling police, "I should've been more thoughtful, it was a forceful swing."
The court heard she was a mother of three young children, who had difficulties in life and now worked with vulnerable people.
Her job with a local support agency had been suspended as a result of the charges and would be untenable were she to be convicted.
After receiving a sentence indication from Ms Aumair, she pleaded guilty to the assault charge and was sentenced to a 12-month good behaviour bond and a fine of $500.
Ms Aumair indicated she had been given "a discount" for pleading guilty.
Had she contested the charge and been found guilty, she would have been convicted and fined $2000, the magistrate said.
"Never ever let this happen again," she said.
"You've got too much to offer the community."
