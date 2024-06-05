Bendigo Advertiser
Man fined for illegally shooting brown quail on swamp near Stanhope

Updated June 5 2024 - 3:28pm, first published 3:23pm
Game Management Authority officers seized the firearm and the brown quail. Picture supplied
A Williamstown man has admitted to illegally shooting brown quail at Gaynors Swamp Wildlife Reserve near Stanhope in the Echuca Magistrates' Court.

