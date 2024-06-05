6 ways to give your business a facelift in the new financial year

This is branded content.
New year, new you!
The start of a year always feels like the right time for new beginnings, and your business deserves the same - a fresh start this coming financial year.
Shaking up your business can be daunting though, and any significant changes come with the risk of shifting consumer sentiment.
Despite the risk, there is enormous potential to make your business more appealing to potential clients and customers, which can help generate more sales and long-term profits.
From building your social media presence right through to utilising Melbourne website designers to rebrand your business website, we have listed out six simple ways to give your business a facelift in the new financial year.
A style guide is a set of guidelines that dictate how a business presents itself to the public.
This may cover language to be used in written communication such as emails, visual outputs such as brand colours to be used on signage, marketing collateral or in-store design, or verbal communication such as talk tracks for sellers or retail staff.
Implementing a well-thought-out style guide can offer several benefits to a business.
It provides consistency in the way the brand is presented in public; it helps improve brand recognition via repeated exposure to the same brand identity; it shows professionalism which can impact a business's credibility; and it enhances trust in a brand via the above outlined outcomes.
Did you know 94% of first impressions are design-related? Did you also know that it only takes 0.05 seconds for people to form an opinion on your website, 38% of users will stop engaging with a website if the layout is unattractive, and 75% of users judge a company's credibility based on its website design?
Yep, that's a lot that hinges on what you put out there on the World Wide Web, so updating your website to boost your business should be right up there on the facelift to-do list.
Engaging the services of a professional is always advised. They can ensure your business website is visually engaging, simple to navigate, and contains the right information to help attract and covert sales opportunities.
Physical stores can play a pivotal role in building brand credibility as they are one of the only spaces where you have in-person, direct customer engagement.
The primary way this is achieved is by providing a trustworthy, safe space for customers to interact with the brand.
If you operate a brick-and-mortar location, updating or renovating your storefront, window displays, decor and signage regularly can help build this space, improve curb appeal and generate more successful conversion of foot traffic.
If you want to renovate, be sure it feeds into and follows your brand style guide.
If you are not in a position to renovate or it isn't required, focus on the rotation and replenishment of new stock in prominent display locations to entice repeat customers who are looking for something new and shiny.
If your website and storefront are both receiving a facelift, it is only right your social media channels get a look-in as well.
Social media is a primary source of information for many Australians. With over 20.80 million social media users, it accounts for 78.3% of the Australian population - and yep, that's a hefty market share.
Being actively engaged with all relevant social media platforms is hence an important way to boost your customer base and present a professional front.
Popular channels include Facebook, X, Pinterest, LinkedIn, Instagram, and, more recently, TikTok. Be sure to create profiles only on platforms you can build relevant content for, and align with your brand.
When it comes to maintaining your profiles, ensure your social handles are the same across all platforms and presenting the same or similar style profile pictures is important for brand consistency.
In terms of posting content, be sure to tailor the content to the specific social platform you are using and develop a calendar to ensure you post regularly.
Consider targeted, paid marketing campaigns to increase your audience reach and tap into competitor markets.
Creating a sale or offer is not just about generating a discount code - it is about identifying trends, looking at consumer activity, and curating an offer that is likely to generate more sales and push those on the fence into making a purchase with your business.
Build an offer around the new look and feel of your business, welcoming everyone to take a look at "the new you", or look into creating a subscription-style service to access a new revenue stream, surprise and delight customers and build a steady, ongoing customer base.
You could also reward existing customers with ongoing discounts or offers and provide a "welcome" offer code for new customers to help with retention.
While this article has listed five other simple ways to give your business a facelift, the most important of all is less about physical changes, and more about maintaining a focus on your business strengths.
There is a delicate balance between altering a business too drastically or unnecessarily that results in driving away customers and making adaptations that will benefit the business and its brand recognition for years to come.
Maintaining a focus and staying true to what makes the business or offering stand out amongst other competitors should always be the number one priority and should always be a consideration whenever a change is taking place.
Knowing the appropriate balance to outshine potential competitors and boost your business with various techniques will make it easier to secure your intended audience and help your business remain profitable for the near or extended future.
