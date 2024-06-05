Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Flood fears dismissed as work starts on $5m clubhouse at Huntly estate

DC
By David Chapman
June 6 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lincoln Place chief executive officer Paul Yeo unveils the grand vision for City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf at Huntly Lifestyle Estate. Picture by Darren Howe
Lincoln Place chief executive officer Paul Yeo unveils the grand vision for City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf at Huntly Lifestyle Estate. Picture by Darren Howe

Construction of a $5 million clubhouse and wellness centre has begun at a lifestyle estate in Huntly with developers confident flooding will not be an issue on the site.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.