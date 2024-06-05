Flood fears dismissed as work starts on $5m clubhouse at Huntly estate

Construction of a $5 million clubhouse and wellness centre has begun at a lifestyle estate in Huntly with developers confident flooding will not be an issue on the site.
Developers Lincoln Place is building the $97 million estate for the over 50s community in Whirrakee Parade with plans for 232 houses to accommodate about 350 people by 2028.
The estate's clubhouse will boast a range of facilities, including dining and lounge areas, a bowling green, pickleball court, VR golf, gym, indoor heated pool, theatre, workshop and library.
At a soil turning for the new clubhouse on Wednesday, June 5, developers were confident there would be no flooding issues with the site.
Lincoln Place director and co-founder Nick Collishaw said a full flood study was undertaken when his company bought the Huntly site three years ago.
"When we had the big rains last time (December/January 2023-24) the stormwater drainage all did what it was supposed to do," he said.
Mr Collishaw said said there had been no flooding on the site with stormwater flowing to a collection point and then out to council infrastructure across the road.
It was a point echoed by Lincoln Place chief executive officer Paul Yeo who said stormwater management on the site had performed "very well" to date.
"As we build more houses we're confident it will continue to perform well."
Seven homes have been built on the site with another six in production.
Fifty per cent of the stage one release of homes at the estate have been sold with the first residents already settled in.
Mr Yeo said the building of the clubhouse and community facility was an "exciting new chapter" for the estate.
He said the emphasis was on using local tradies for the construction phase of the estate.
Developers see the clubhouse as a community gathering place which Mr Yeo said would give the estate a "vibrancy, diversity, inclusiveness and sense of belonging".
"It will be a positive force for Huntly and the region," he said.
City of Greater Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf said it was an exciting day to mark the start of the clubhouse's construction, which she said was expected to be finished in time for Christmas 2024.
"It's a $5 million investment and I congratulate Lincoln place on their vision ... and appreciate their use of local trades," Cr Metcalf said.
She said the overall estate was a $97 million investment in affordable living in the city.
"Bendigo needs estates like this," Cr Metcalf said.
Huntly Lifestyle Estate is a land lease community where residents purchase a modern, low maintenance home while leasing the land on which it sits, paying a weekly fee to the community operator
The land lease model offers several financial benefits: no stamp duty, no council rates, potential eligibility for Commonwealth Rental Assistance for pensioners, and no exit fees.
Mr Collishaw said the Huntly Lifestyle Estate was ideal for "empty-nesters" who want to downsize.
"Huntly has a lot of first home buyers so there's young people and families and mum and dad want to live near the grandkids," he said.
"We've had a lot of interest from Melbourne where people can sell their family home for almost $1 million, buy in here for $450,000 and have money left over to travel and do what they want."
Lincoln Place development manager Ben Sanderson highlighted the importance of affordable housing in the Greater Bendigo region.
"Huntly Lifestyle Estate is designed for those who wish to live independently in a modern home in a lifestyle community at a fraction of the cost, freeing up funds to fully enjoy life," he said.
Homes at the estate start from $370,000.
