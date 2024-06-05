Key takeaways from a big week of Bendigo, Heathcote and Loddon Valley footy

It was another great round of footy action in the Bendigo, Heathcote District and Loddon Valley leagues.
Here's some of the moments and storylines that caught the eye.
Few people have done it tougher in country footy in recent years than Coby Perry.
From an individual point of view, a string of frustrating injuries has restricted what should have been his peak years as a footballer.
He's juggled those injuries while trying to coach his beloved Maryborough Magpies through a period where the club has battled for numbers on a weekly basis and been on the wrong end of some awful scorelines.
Through it all he's remained loyal to his club and his mates. He refused to take the easy option and jump ship.
That's why I couldn't help but feel happy for Perry when he kicked a classy goal against Golden Square on Saturday.
There'll be more spectacular goals kicked in Bendigo footy this year and one goal in a 25-goal defeat mightn't mean much to some, but Perry's performance on Saturday exemplified his value to Maryborough.
In the midst of 42 possessions, eight marks and nine clearances, Perry exchanged handballs with a team-mate just forward of the wing, ran inside 50 and from just inside the boundary line calmly slotted a goal.
The great kick gave the Maryborough fans something to cheer about and put a pep in the step of the playing group. It was a moment that Perry deserved.
Sandhurst's unbeaten run to start the BFNL season and favouritism for the flag has been highlighted by the form of the club's two star recruits - Lachlan Tardrew and Ferg Greene.
Tardrew is the best midfielder in the competition, while Greene has kicked 33 goals in six games.
As good as the star duo have been, the improvement in Sandhurst's younger players is just as important to the club's premiership campaign.
Saturday's win over Eaglehawk included 16 of the Dragons' 22 that played in last year's losing grand final side.
Of that 16, six players that are under the age of 22 - Cooper Smith, Caleb Connick, Darcy Mills, Matt Wilkinson, Lachlan Wright and Cobi Maxted - have taken their game to another level this year.
Two of the six players that didn't play in last year's grand final are Tardrew and Greene, who are locked inside Sandhurst's best team.
The other four players - Harrison Free, Lachlan Hood, Isaac Carracher and Matt Campbell - haven't done much wrong.
Free, in particular, was superb against the Hawks and has cemented a place in the senior side for the short-term at the very least.
The smiles on the faces of Newbridge players on Saturday night were as wide as the Loddon River.
The Maroons' 34-point win over Calivil United was just what the doctor ordered for a club that has had its ups and downs in the first half of the season.
The playing group and coaching staff had what was described as a "deep and meaningful" meeting last month where some honest truths were aired.
Despite an injury list as long as the Flemington straight, the signs have been positive for the Maroons since the meeting.
A good win over MGYCW was followed by some competitive patches against flag contender Pyramid Hill.
Saturday's six-goal-to-one final term to defeat Calivil rejuvenated the Maroons' finals hopes.
After the general bye this weekend, the Maroons play bottom side Mitiamo to complete the first half of the season.
A win over the Superoos is likely to lift Newbridge into the top five at halfway. With some key players to return from injury later in the season, the Maroons have plenty to look forward to.
Could we finally see a White Hills versus North Bendigo grand final?
Which team will grab third spot and earn the double-chance for the finals?
Will the reigning premiers hold on and play finals?
They're just some of the questions waiting to be answered after a brilliant first half of the HDFNL season.
Eight of the nine clubs are still in the race for the top five - that was not the expectation at the start of the season.
Just as intriguing as the battle for fourth and fifth is the race, most likely between Heathcote and Leitchville-Gunbower, for third spot.
Heathcote's form has been up and down, while Leitchy has plenty of momentum to take into the second half of the season.
At the risk of sounding Bendigo-centric, a White Hills versus North Bendigo grand final is a mouth-watering proposition.
It's no secret the two clubs don't like each other and a battle for the flag on September 7 would provide plenty of fireworks.
