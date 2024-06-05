New 35-lot subdivision planned at Strathfieldsaye as suburb expands

Plans have been revealed for a 35-lot subdivision in Strathfieldsaye, right on the edge of the growing suburb.
Developers want to turn eight parcels of land at Tannery Lane and Guys Hill Road into a "diversity of housing".
The site bordered Sheepwash Creek at the north and contained a number of houses and a nursery.
The plan was consistent with the Greater Bendigo Planning Scheme, developers said, and the land was located near the edge of the City's general residential zone.
The zone called for "development that respects the neighbourhood character of the area", and encouraged "housing growth particularly in locations offering good access to services and transport".
Developers said the plan was also consistent with the Strathfieldsaye Township Plan, which identified the suburb as a "development area that can accommodate large scale residential growth".
"It is submitted that the Development will positively respond to the design objectives of the Strathfieldsaye Township Plan, through the provision of allotment sizes that complement the existing character of the area and that is consistent with recent land development within Strathfieldsaye," developers said.
"The proposed layout aims to facilitate a modern living environment that is community based, safe, attractive and functional."
A shared walking and cycling path would be created along Sheepwash Creek, according to the plans, connecting to a existing path along the creek line northeast of Guys Hill Road.
An ecological report stated remnant red gum trees on the site would be protected, as well as trees along the creek, however retention of all vegetation on site was "not practical" due to the lot densities envisaged.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.