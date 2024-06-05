Sandhurst selection headache bad news for the rest of the BFNL

The selection squeeze at Sandhurst means every player on the senior list is on notice - perform or you'll be back in the reserves.
The Dragons haven't put a foot wrong in winning their opening six games and the scary thought is they could get even better.
Classy midfielder Noah Walsh and proven goalkicker Joel Wharton both missed last Saturday's 12-goal demolition of Eaglehawk, while defender Tanner Nally is on the verge of a senior return after making a late start to the season.
By the time the BFNL finals series comes around the Dragons could also add three Victoria Country under-18 representatives to their senior mix - Archer Day-Wicks, Tobie Travaglia and Ollie Hannaford.
The Dragons' depth has created healthy competition in the playing group.
"Jack Keating made way for Cooper Smith (for the Eaglehawk game) and we were really happy with how Jack played last week,'' Sandhurst co-coach Connick said.
"He was the stiff one to miss out. Sometimes it can be easier to miss out if you played poorly.
"Our players know that there's great competition for spots and we're able to cover injuries with really good depth.
"We're keen to get Noah (Walsh) back in and Joel (Wharton) was in good form before he got injured."
Nally was one of the premier defenders in the competition in 2023 and, when fit, is a lock in Sandhurst's best 22.
"Tanner has played three games back now in the reserves and he's knocking on the door,'' Connick said.
"He missed the start of the season because of a nerve in his hip that was causing issues with his groin and quad.
"He was solid enough again in the reserves, so he's putting pressure on."
One player who has put his hand up to become more than just a fringe senior player for the Dragons is Oscar Perez.
On a day when many players struggled with their foot skills, Perez's field kicking and decision making stood out on Saturday against the Hawks.
"Oscar is talented,'' Connick said.
"He could kick three goals in five minutes in a big final, that's the sort of ability he has.
"The growth in his game is the pressure he's been able to put on. He's probably caused three or four goals in our last two games because of that tackle pressure.
"Once he gets the ball he's such a good user of it. We're very happy with how he's going."
Connick said the key to Sandhurst's depth was the tight-knit group of players aged in their early 20s that relish the opportunity to represent the club.
"Our culture is so good that the guys aged 20-23 who played in the reserves grand final last year have been happy to stay at the club,'' he said.
"We have a really deep, talented squad and if this core group of 20 to 23-year-olds stay together they're going to be pretty exciting when they're 26 and 27."
Sandhurst's next test is against third-placed Strathfieldsaye at Tannery Lane on Saturday.
Walsh and Wharton are a chance to return to the senior side.
"They're on track and we'll see how they go this week,'' Connick said.
"Noah is probably a better chance than Joel. We won't risk either of them if they're not right."
