My Heart gives young trainer Annalise Maragos a moment to remember

YOUNG Bendigo trainer Annalise Maragos had a moment to savour at her hometrack on Tuesday, celebrating the first win of her fledgling career as My Heart broke through for her maiden win.
Maragos and My Heart did it in style, with the lightly-raced five-year-old mare producing a bold front-running performance with Craig Newitt in the saddle to prevail by 1.5 lengths over the Brent Stanley-trained Ya Love Her, with Pure Grunt in third.
A stirring victory gave the 28-year-old trainer, who saddled up her first runner on Dunkeld Cup day last November, her first winner with her 15th career starter.
It sparked emotional scenes at Apiam Bendigo Racecourse.
"When she kicked away at the 300, I was screaming. I'm sure the whole of Bendigo heard me," Maragos said.
The young trainer has since been swamped by well-wishes via text and phone messages.
"Some from people I didn't even know ... trainers I've never met before have sent me messages. It's really lovely," Maragos said.
The win was made even more special, coming on her hometrack.
"I've spent all my racing years in Bendigo working for different trainers, so to get the first win here was really great," she said.
"The Bendigo Jockey Club has been really good to me. They've just rented me the other half of the barn on Andrews Street.
"The grass track here, you aren't going to find much better than Bendigo. It's a great training venue.
"Even the inside grass that we gallop on, it's just beautiful. It's like the course proper."
Formerly trained at Bendigo by Josh Julius and later at Ballarat by Mitch Freedman for one start, My Heart - who started at odds of $21 - had been unplaced in five previous starts before Tuesday.
But that did not stop Maragos from being quietly confident in the mare's chances.
"She came to me as a five-year-old that had only had one start, so she didn't have a lot of race experience," she said.
"We just took our time and let her work it out. We didn't expect the world of her at first.
"Her last few runs she had been pretty consistent, running really well.
"We were pretty confident with her yesterday (on Tuesday), we knew she was over the odds.
"But still I was very impressed with how she kicked away up the straight. It was really exciting.
"It was really good to get the first win. It's very special."
The icing on the cake for Maragos was training a winner for long-time thoroughbred owner and breeder, Bendigo's Jim Middlemis, who has become her stable's biggest supporter.
"He has been a massive support - we have four horses for him now, so I was really happy to get the win for him," she said.
"He's sent us some really nice young fillies, a Justify, a So You Think and a Puissance De Lune, which has allowed us to have a good crack at things.
"I am so happy I am getting an opportunity with those horses."
My Heart is a half-sister to the former Julius-trained stayer Super Girl, who was also owned by Middlemis
By So You Think, Super Girl won four races and was placed eight times (including once at Listed level) in 24 starts before she was humanely euthanised as a result of injuries sustained during the running of the 2020 Bendigo Cup.
"I have another two-year-old who is out of the same mare as Super Girl, so it would be nice if one of them could turn out as nice as her," she said.
"Jim was pretty excited too (on Tuesday)."
Maragos hailed a late riding change, with 33-time Group 1 winner Newitt replacing the sick Zac Spain as perhaps a silver lining.
"Zac Spain's manager contacted me in the morning and said he was crook and he couldn't come, so I rang Froggy (Newitt) three hours before her race and told him I was looking for a rider," she said.
"He said, 'no worries, I'll ride her', so he picked up a ride three hours before the race and it was a winner, so he was stoked as well.
"It's funny how things work out, it was like a blessing, with all respect to Zac. Froggy rode her so well.
"He rated her so well out in front.
"We wanted her to be positive out of the gates and maybe land one out, one back, or somewhere in the first couple of pairs.
"But Craig said she jumped so well and with no one else keen to get up front, he just went up there and basically dictated the race."
Maragos further praised her partner Lachlan Thompson for his efforts with My Heart.
"Lachy has done a great job with her. He rides all of her trackwork," he said.
"She's a hard-going, little mare - not the easiest horse to ride.
"But Lachy has done a great job teaching her to settle."
Seven months into her career, after nearly five years of pre-training horses with Thompson, and with her stable steadily building in numbers, Maragos hopes her first win will be the foundation for more success.
"We've got about 10 on the books, a couple of really nice young ones coming through the stable," she said.
"We have a nice Grunt gelding, a nice Smart Missile and a nice tried horse, who is about four weeks off a jump out. He'll be one to watch for sure.
"And we have plenty of breakers keeping us going too."
Options ahead for My Heart include a 1600m event at Seymour on June 16, or a tilt at a higher class race at Bendigo the previous day.
With her first win on the board, Maragos will quickly set her sights on the second, with her other five-year-old mare Zee Pretty One bound for Swan Hill this Sunday.
The daughter of Zebedee was Maragos' first runner at Dunkeld last November and will be second up after finishing towards the back of the field at Echuca last month.
"I'm hoping she shows some improvement," she said.
"She did get galloped on at Echuca, so that was enough of an excuse for her to drop out like she did."
