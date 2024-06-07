Kangaroo Flat at forefront of national Big Freeze campaign to fight MND

The FightMND campaign is in full swing and the Coles Kangaroo Flat store is at the forefront of the national fundraising campaign for research into the disease.
The store raised more than $44,000 for Big Freeze 9 in 2023, putting it among the top six fundraisers of Coles stores across Australia.
In 2024, Kangaroo Flat is currently among the top three fundraising stores for FightMND nationally having raised more than $35,000 through the sale of Big Freeze 10 Beanie and Coles brand Aussie pork.
Coles Kangaroo Flat store support manager Alistair Cropley said there was still time for customers to help the campaign.
"We're very proud to be one of the top fundraising stores in Victoria and across Australia so far," he said.
"Our team and incredible customers have really gotten behind this year's campaign, and it's fantastic to see everyone out and about with their blue beanies on."
FightMND aims to fund cutting-edge research to find effective treatments and ultimately a cure, as well as care support initiatives for Australians living with Motor Neurone Disease (MND).
MND attacks the nerve cells (neurones) controlling the muscles that enable people to move around, speak, swallow and breathe. The neurones fail to work normally and eventually die which ultimately sees the muscles gradually weaken and waste away.
This year is the 10th year of the Big Freeze, which kicked off after former AFL footballer Neale Daniher AO was diagnosed with MND in 2013.
The highlight of the campaign is at the MCG on the Monday (June 10) of the King's Birthday weekend when celebrities slide into a pool of icy water at the traditional Collingwood versus Melbourne AFL blockbuster.
Nationally, Coles - together with its customers, suppliers and Aussie pork farmers - have contributed more than $30 million to FightMND for the past six years.
The special 10-year anniversary Big Freeze Beanie is on sale now at Coles supermarkets and Coles Online for $25 until June 21, and for the first time, they can be purchased at selected Coles Liquor stores.
Coles customers can also redeem their Flybuys points for donations to FightMND.
Kids Big Freeze Beanies are also available.
Mr Cropley thanked the Bendigo community for their support.
"I encourage those yet to pick up a kids or adult Big Freeze 10 Beanie, or our delicious Coles brand Aussie pork, to head into their local store before June 21 to support FightMND," he said.
For Mr Daniher, who co-founded FightMND, 2024 is a milestone year.
"Coles and their customers have been an enormous part of our journey - but the fight is not over yet, and there is still so much more to do," he said.
"By pulling on your Beanie for Big Freeze 10 you are doing your bit, and once again this year your actions will speak louder than words.
"So don't 'say'. DO! .... and join me as we go again in this fight to beat the Beast that is MND".
