Tranquil acreage with a swimming pool in Junortoun

There's a lot to be said for having a big block near town, and this example helps explain the appeal.
A mere five minutes drive to Strathfieldsaye and 15 minutes to Bendigo's CBD, all the services and products you could want are still close by. But a small acreage such as this also offers the peacefulness of rural living and an amazing amount of private space.
With an in-ground swimming pool and a large covered outdoor entertaining area with a bar, this property will impress any guests every time they visit.
There's also an outdoor shower, a gazebo, a fire pit area, a basketball half-court, lots of landscaping, and a big shed with two roller doors and an additional undercover area attached.
The home is also impressive, with two stories, an attached double garage and lots of indoor living space.
Downstairs has a study the size of a bedroom, a huge lounge room and a very large open plan kitchen, meals and living area, along with a dedicated laundry area which also has a toilet and a vanity.
Upstairs has a big rumpus area with doors to the balcony, plus the family bathroom, a separate toilet, and four bedrooms. The main bedroom includes a huge walk-in robe and an ensuite with a double vanity, a toilet and a walk-in shower.
