Nevins, Vlaeminck earn Victorian cricket contracts

Former Bendigo cricketers Jas Nevins and Tayla Vlaeminck have retained their Victorian contracts for next summer.
Nevins, from Kangaroo Flat, is in the Victorian squad for the second-straight season.
The all-rounder played five Women's National Cricket League games for the Vics last summer, with her best performance 3-40 against New South Wales.
Nevins was also part of the Melbourne Stars squad for the Women's Big Bash League.
Vlaeminck, from Strathdale-Maristians, made a successful return from injury late last summer.
Australian cricket's fastest female bowler, Vlaeminck played five games for Victoria at the end of the season and then returned to international duties on Australia's tour of Bangladesh.
She showed she was closing in on her best form when she took 3-12 in a T20 victory over Bangladesh.
"Our squad carries a great blend of youth and experience,'' Cricket Victoria Head of Female Cricket, Sharelle McMahon said.
"Welcoming someone of Sasha Moloney's calibre will further bolster our leadership stocks, while seeing players such as Poppy Gardner and Milly Illingworth continue to develop alongside Nicole Faltum, Sophie Molineux and Meg Lanning will be exciting to watch.
"We made some positive steps in the back half of last season and we're confident that we can continue to build on that progress this year. It's a big year with the launch of the new national women's T20 competition providing further playing opportunities for Victorian female cricketers.
"We are excited for the opportunity to put in the work this pre-season and start strongly in the spring."
Players return to pre-season training this week.
