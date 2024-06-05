'What planet are you on?' Long Gully boys slammed as stupid but given bail

The offending of a group of local teenage car thieves and joy riders had escalated, the Bendigo Children's Court has heard, with some of the offenders now allegedly taking weapons when they broke into houses and garages.
Two 15-year-olds appeared separately in the court on Tuesday, June 4, to apply for bail after being arrested the day before in Long Gully and charged with a six-day spate of car thefts and aggravated burglaries.
Detectives gave evidence the pair had stolen up to seven cars since May 28 and committed two home invasions.
In the early hours of the morning the offenders had allegedly tried car door handles, broken into garages, taken key fobs and gone through a back door and a laundry to gain access to properties and vehicles at locations around the region, the court heard.
They allegedly took cars, keys, cash and/or other items, including a shooting licence, bank and ID cards - sometimes waking their victims - at properties in Golden Square, Strathfieldsaye, Maldon, Newstead, McKenzie Hill and Epsom.
One of the boys appearing in court had allegedly carried a box cutter, while another in the group had been armed with a machete, police said.
The court heard one of the stolen cars had been involved in a police pursuit, after which it was dumped.
There had also been fuel driveaways in stolen cars from the Kangaroo Flat APCO.
The teens' lawyers argued that given their age and the fact they had no criminal convictions yet, they were unlikely to be jailed even if found guilty.
One of them faced evidence only of having been a passenger in a stolen car, his lawyer said.
Youth Justice workers could oversee support in the community that would help the teenagers deal with drug and alcohol issues, focus on finding work or attending school and avoid re-offending, according to their lawyers.
However, the police prosecutor pointed to the boys' alleged repeat offending for similar offences, arguing their release would pose an unacceptable risk to the community due to their alleged dangerous driving and armed break-ins.
There was "an epidemic in the community at the moment of aggravated burglaries and thefts of motor vehicles and thefts at specific addresses multiple times," he said.
Both of the boys had already been on bail for similar alleged offences. One of them was on four counts of bail - with his previous court appearance just last Friday (May 31) - when the pair was arrested three days later on Monday (June 3), the court heard.
According to a detective who gave evidence, this teenager appeared in a video on social media showing him driving a car at 220km/h.
The boy was a user of cannabis, ketamine and MDMA, the detective said.
According to the police, the group referred to themselves as "the Gully boys" and glorified their exploits on social media.
The court heard that both 15-year-olds applying for bail were intelligent and while one had a supportive and stable family home but little adult supervision, with boredom "a trigger" for him.
The other boy's family had "a bit of a bystander approach", the court heard.
Magistrate Sharon McRae told each of the teenagers she would give them one last chance, bailing one to live with his grandmother in Maryborough and the other to return to his parents' home in Long Gully.
The magistrate ordered both to observe a curfew and cease contact with their criminal associates.
"I've heard about the Long Gully boys today, putting things on social media," Ms McRae said.
"Anyone looking at that just thinks ... 'Look at this stupid person trying to kill themselves or kill someone else'.
"What planet are you living on? That is just the most ridiculous behaviour ever, that will wreck your life."
The boys would be "on a short leash", the magistrate said, ordering them to reappear next Friday, June 14.
