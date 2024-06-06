Mopars, jazz and festivals to crown your King's Birthday long weekend

Bendigo is putting on a show for our the King's Birthday. Here's how to fill your days off.
Central Victorian Chrysler Club are revving up for their annual Mid State Mopars.
The Chrysler spectacle includes a Saturday cruise from Bendigo to Maldon before a dinner and dancing at the All Seasons hotel. On the Sunday, the Show n Shine will be in the Bendigo Town Hall Precinct with more than 100 "classics" on show.
The event will go ahead rain or shine.
Where: The Saturday cruise leaves from Lake Weeroona Rowing Club, Sunday show at Bendigo Town Hall Precinct
When: June 8-9
The 35th annual Rotary Castlemaine Art Show is four days of showcasing a wide-range of artistic talents.
The gala opening will be at the Castlemaine Town Hall on June 6, with the exhibitions and sales kicking off from the next day at 10am.
Funds raised support community groups and Rotary activities
Where: Castlemaine Town Hall.
When: June 7-10
Experience the Heathcote Region at Heathcote On Show with artisan winemakers, chefs, brewers an musicians.
The Heathcote region is famous for producing premium shiraz, boasting over 25 wineries and 70 vineyards.
Enjoy exclusive tastings, new releases, music, gourmet food, community activities and more at over 30 locations across the Heathcote Region.
Where: Various locations in Heathcote
When: June 8-10
The Castlemaine Jazz Festival is ready to entertain crowds again over the King's Birthday long weekend.
Music lovers from central Victoria are being urged to flock to Castlemaine ahead of this weekend's 2024 jazz festival.
Artists ranging in styles from mainstream to big band and fusion will take to the stage for this years' show which is set to rock the town.
The performances start on June 7 at Phee Broadway for a choirs concert alongside the Thompson Foundary Band and the Castlemaine SEcondary College Stage Band before moving into full swing on June 8-8 with jazz singers and musicians strumming and picking at the Boomtown Winemakers Co-Op, Castlemaine Bowling Club, Phee Broadway, Northern Arts Hotel, Phee Broadway, Theatre Royal, the Cumberland Hotel and Anglican Church.
There will be plenty of activities for the whole family to enjoy.
For information on tickets, click here.
When: June 7-9
The annual celebration of alpaca colour is back. Expect to see spots, patches and full spectrum colour that make alpacas special.
Where: Bendigo Showgrounds
When: June 8-9
This week's dance is a fundraiser for Royal Flying Doctor Community Transport, so get out your dancing shoes and head along to support a great cause. There will be great music and please bring along a plate of afternoon tea to share.
Where: Spring Gully Hall
When: Sunday, June 9, 1.30 - 5.00pm
Cost: $10.00
Enquiries: Keith 5444 2953
Come an "view" and "do" the interests and hobbies of residents at the Bendigo Retirement Villege. Local skills on show including wood, wool, painting, colouring and print. There will be gold coin donation susauge sizzle, cuppa and biscuit.
When: Saturday, June 8
Where: Bendigo Retirement Village community centre
The house is gearing up to celebrate it's 40th birthday with a Chatty Cafe at the centre on Tuesday, June 11 from 10am followed by a dinner on Friday, June 14.
When: June 11 and June 14
Where: 52-54 Derwent Drive (for the Chatty Cafe) and Chasers Function Centre at the Lord's Raceway for the dinner. Tickets available online
Be serenaded by two blues legends while enjoying the sights of Bendigo's historic CBD on board the restored vintage Class Tram #610 for The Blues Tram.
For the King's Birthday gig on June 8 its The Dserters and Jay Howie
The Blues Tram is organised and staged by Bendigo Blues & Roots Music Festival Inc, a not-for-profit organisation run by volunteers.
Strictly no BYO. Drinks and snacks available for purchase. Strictly and over 18 event. Tickets available from Bendigo Visitor Centre.
Where: Departing Central Deborah Goldmine (76 Violet Street)
Open every Saturday of the year, the Wesley Hill Market has something for everyone to enjoy.
There will be unique items, fresh fruits and vegetables and much more.
Stall holders must book beforehand. For stall bookings call 0418 117 953.
Where: Corner of Duke Street, Pyrenees Highway and Van Heurck Street, Castlemaine. Opposite the Albion Hotel.
When: Weekly on Saturdays, from 9am to 1pm.
The Moonlight Market is coming back to town, but first, just for a pop-up.
Returning to Hargreaves Mall on July 15, the market guarantees live music, specialty food trucks, streets performers and works from creative individuals across the region, plus more.
The market's ongoing season will then commence in October, 2023 at Dai Gum San, Park Road.
Where: Hargreaves Mall, Bendigo.
When: July 20, 3pm to 8pm.
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria.
This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce.
For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au
Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo.
When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
