Is it time for a footy relegation plan?

It it time for a relegation mechanism in central Victorian footy?
That is the question that has been posed in the wake of Maryborough looking to leave the Bendigo League, which would leave it with eight teams.
The idea of relegation isn't a new one. And it's been raised before - last August in fact, when the potential for a tiered competition was flagged.
Adam Bourke writes that the idea was to provide clubs that were struggling in their current league with an avenue to play in a competition in which they would be more competitive.
It would also give clubs that had outgrown their league a chance to play in a stronger competition.
At the time, the proposal received a mixed response.
However Castlemaine Football Netball Club president Caleb Kuhle believes that more clubs in central Victoria would continue to struggle if changes weren't made.
Juanita Greville, editor
