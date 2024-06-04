Herbert's US Open qualifying pain, next stop LIV Houston

Bendigo golfer Lucas Herbert fell agonisingly short of qualifying for this month's US Open.
Playing in a US Open qualifying event in Maryland, Herbert was one of 64 golfers battling for three qualifying places.
The 28-year-old shot rounds of 69 and 66 on the par-71 Woodmont Country Club layout for a 36-hole total of seven-under par.
That was one shot short of a top-three finish and he had to settle for a tie for fourth.
Herbert was attempting to qualify for a fifth appearance at the US Open.
His best finish in four previous trips to the US Open was tied for 31st in 2020.
He now turns his attention to a return to LIV Golf this week in Houston.
It's the first LIV event since Herbert and his Ripper GC team-mates won back-to-back team titles in Adelaide and Singapore.
Herbert played solid golf for three rounds at the recent US PGA Championship at Valhalla, but he fell away on the final day when he was hampered by illness.
Back to full fitness, Herbert will be looking to build on his LIV Golf individual ranking of 41.
His best individual performance so far in his debut LIV Golf season was tied for 14th in Adelaide.
The LIV Golf Houston tournament starts on Friday night AEST.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.