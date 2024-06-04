Cocktails and clubbing: mates are bringing new sound to Bull Street

A group of mates is hoping to bring some life back to Bull Street with a new late-night venue set to open.
Sound Music Bar and Club is opening at the former site of Tonic Bar, next to the now-closed Metropolitan Bar, with a cocktail bar downstairs and a nightclub upstairs.
Locals Daniel Clohesy and Jackson Guan have worked alongside nightclub professionals Bill Hansen and Hudson Watts, who have history managing nightclubs and running festivals such as Day By Day Bendigo.
Mr Hansen said the venue would offer a specialised cocktail menu and a dedicated space to electronic music.
"Downstairs will be sort of the cocktail lounge vibe and then upstairs will be pretty much a club," he said.
"We've got a sort of specialised cocktail menu for the venue and we'll have a bit of a different taste in music downstairs to upstairs."
With a background in electronic music festivals, Mr Hansen said the owners would use their experience and contacts to get artists from across the country to play at the venue.
"It might save people from traveling to Melbourne for those bigger events," he said.
"We have done uni parties here in the past and they've done really well, so when the lease came up [we thought] it'd be a great opportunity to tap into that market ... but also offer something different for the older people downstairs."
Local DJs would be given a platform to "show their skill" and an opportunity to play alongside established musicians.
"In the past I know that they've closed off the street ... so I suppose we're just bringing a bit of life back down here, which once was a very busy street," he said.
Sound Music Bar and Club officially opens at 6pm on Saturday, June 8, with tickets sold at the door.
On Sunday, June 9, the venue is set to host Melbourne DJ Jordan Brando. For event details visit soundmusicbar.com.
