$5.5m upgrade keeps heritage at one of Victoria's oldest schools

Respecting the heritage of California Gully Primary School was a major design focus of the school's $5.48m upgrade.
The school's historic building has been modernised with new staff facilities, two new foundation rooms and a community room open for use.
Principal Andrew Frawley said the upgrade was something the school community could be proud of.
"For a long period of time, we recognised that the school needed some upgrades to ensure that the spaces were engaging and able to connect our community together," he said
"To work through the process and develop a vision that could respect the heritage, but also modernise the space were really important to us ... and we feel like we've got the spaces to do that now."
California Gully Primary School was opened in 1859, known as Roper's School at the time, and was the 123rd official school built in Victoria.
It was renamed California Gully in 1970.
The upgrade was designed by local firm Y2 Architecture and built by Fairbrother Pty Ltd.
The build was funded by the state government, with money coming from the 2021/2022 budget.
Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said Bendigo had many primary schools more than 150 years old, which needed "tender love and care".
Older schools also needed to support Bendigo's population growth, she said.
"We are constantly thinking about the future and how we can make sure that our schools have the capacity to meet the demand.
"In my electorate alone, we know that there is big population growth and that's why we have invested in a number of schools across the region to support that growth, particularly in enrollments like Maiden Gully and Marong, as well as here in the center of Bendigo."
California Gully Primary School had a wide catchment area and a maximum enrolment of 175 students, Mr Frawley said.
"For us, 175 kids has been stable, we're hoping a few more over the next couple of years," he said.
"But we love the fact we're still a small school within the center of Bendigo as well."
