Four Bendigo Pioneers stars selected in 2024 Vic Country squad

Four Bendigo Pioneers have been selected in the Vic Country squad for the 2024 AFL Under-18 National Championships.
Archer Day-Wicks, Tobie Travaglia, James Barrat and Connor Evans will represent their state, with all hoping to get in the side for the opening game against South Australia at Ikon Park this Sunday.
In a great sign of the program's strength, the quartet will join teammate Jobe Shanahan (Allies) - who comes from Moama, New South Wales - as Pioneers boys in National Championship squads this year.
Hailed as a potential 2024 AFL Draft pick as early as 12 months ago, this will be Day-Wicks second National Championship in a row after he represented the Big V against Western Australia in 2023.
To date, he's had a disjointed season battling injury, but he is building back up to his best footy.
Travaglia and Barrat, along with Shanahan, have arguably been the Pioneer's best players this season.
Tall forward Barrat should love being in a Vic Country team where he'll likely play as a second or third tall and won't receive as much attention from opposition defences.
Barrat has been in ripping form, having kicked 18 goals and 18 behinds from six Coates Talent League appearances.
Travaglia has been just as impressive, averaging 25 disposals per game and being ranked second at the Pioneers for average inside 50s per game, fourth for tackles, and fourth for marks.
Connor Evans is the surprise pick of the bunch, having only played seven CTL games, but he has looked like a highly capable footballer ever since his senior debut for Kangaroo Flat in the BFNL last season.
While not at the Pioneers, Bendigo's Oliver Hannaford - who's local club is Sandhurst - is also in the squad.
Hannaford impressed in his BFNL senior debut for Sandhurst earlier this year.
A St Therese's and Sandhurst junior, Hannaford moved to Ballarat three years ago to attend school at St Patrick's College.
He is part of the Greater Western Victoria Rebels squad in the Coates Talent League.
Pioneers coach Danny O'Bree is again on the Vic Country coaching staff as an assistant to Geelong Falcons coach Paul Corringan.
Meanwhile Shanahan and his Allies side have already played two matches this National Championships for one win and one loss.
After a quiet opening game, Shanahan nailed two goals against Western Australia on Sunday.
Following Sunday's clash with South Australia, the team's next game will be in Western Australia later this month.
Victoria Country will then take on Western Australia in Perth on June 29, before playing against the Allies (July 7) and Victoria Metro (July 14).
