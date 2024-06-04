Style of play a key ingredient to Bendigo Strikers' success

Why are central Victorian sports fans supporting the Bendigo Strikers in droves?
Is it the novelty factor of a fresh, new Bendigo-based team in the Victorian Netball League? Is it the fact the championship and 23-and-under squads are largely made up of homegrown talent? Or is it that the passion for netball in central Victoria is greater than even Netball Victoria and Bendigo Strikers administrators could have imagined when the club was born?
While there's probably some truth in all of that, championship coach Tracey Brereton has an answer that might trump the lot.
"We're playing a brand of netball that is exciting to watch,'' Brereton said.
"It's that brand of netball that people can associate with good country netballers who never give up and fight for everything.
"There was a passage of play (against Southern Saints last week) where Heather Oliver, who is 36, ran hard to chase the ball, flew out of court just to keep it in and she ended up on her backside.
"It's that kind of attitude and commitment that people love."
The Strikers' championship squad enters Wednesday night's clash with Hawks Netball in Melbourne on the back of two-straight wins.
All of a sudden they're in eighth place on the ladder with a 5-7 record and within touching distance of the fourth-placed Hawks (6-5).
A third-straight win for the Strikers would put the club right in the hunt for a finals berth - a prospect that many at the club could only dream of a couple of months ago.
Hampered by injuries and unavailabilities through the first half of the season, the Strikers had their best players on the court together for an extended period over the past two games.
The difference was marked, particularly in the midcourt.
Ash Ryan and Chelsea Sartori carried a huge workload while Meg Williams was injured.
Williams is back on deck and Brereton now has three high-quality midcourters to rotate through centre and wing attack.
"It's really important to have flexibility and rotations,'' Brerston said.
"For example, for the game (against Southern Saints) you could see different match-ups on different players were working better than others.
"It certainly helps us having everyone available."
Hawks Netball defeated the Strikers by six when they first met earlier in the season.
The Strikers are a more complete and confident squad this time around.
"We're excited with what we're doing,'' Brereton said.
"There's still plenty to improve on and we'll keep working away at it."
Meanwhile, the 23-and-under squad faces a daunting task on Wednesday night.
Hawks Netball are unbeaten on top of the ladder through 14 rounds.
The Strikers, who are 10th on the ladder with three wins and 11 losses, lost 66-43 to the Hawks when they met in round eight.
