'Impulsive' thefts from Bunnings till leave culprit 'dumbfounded'

A former Bunnings worker who stole from the till at the Kangaroo Flat branch of the hardware chain was "dumbfounded" by her own actions, her lawyer told the Bendigo Magistrates' Court.
The court heard in April last year the woman made several thefts, varying from $150 to $800, and was captured on CCTV fiddling with the register and using a red bag to remove money.
On Wednesday, April 19, 2023 when an internal investigator questioned her, she admitted to all of the thefts and was immediately sacked, the police prosecutor said.
In November she was charged and interviewed by police, telling them: "I was working at Bunnings at the time and on a few occasions, maybe four or five, I stole money from the register."
Defence lawyer Robert Morgan said his client's actions were "inconsistent with her behaviour over the last 16 years" and appeared to be impulsive.
The offending wasn't planned or sophisticated, he argued, nor was it motivated by greed or spite.
"[My client] is dumbfounded as to why she behaved this way. She was experiencing mental health issues at the time," he said.
The woman was genuinely remorseful for the thefts and in January had sent an apology letter to Bunnings management, which the company had acknowledged, the court heard.
On June 4 she had come to court with $500 she had been "saving up" and was "willing to pay and wanting to pay" the remainder of the $1740 she had stolen.
But while Bunnings was seeking restitution of the money, attempts by both the offender and himself to contact the company about a payment plan had gone unanswered, Mr Morgan said.
The court heard on Tuesday, June 4 the woman had a 2007 criminal conviction relating to accessing her sick grandmother's money but that she claimed to have had permission to use the money and the matter had proceeded due to a dispute with her mother.
Mr Morgan said his client had had "a horrific childhood", which included suffering sexual abuse by her father and years of bullying at school.
Despite her difficulties she had "bettered her life" and been in constant employment, and was now working full time as a qualified childcare worker.
A conviction would amount to "almost a death sentence" in her industry, according to Mr Morgan, and it would be in the community's interest for her to continue to work in the child care industry.
His client had already experienced the "enormous humiliation" of telling her partner and two children - who were in court to support her - and also her current manager, about what she had done.
He submitted she be sentenced to a fine and good behaviour bond.
Magistrate Megan Aumair agreed, ordering the woman to repay the $1740 to Bunnings, pay $1000 to the court fund and to be of good behaviour for the next 18 months.
"If any of this sort of thing happens again, all bets are off," the magistrate told the light-fingered offender.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.