Castlemaine coach Hartley lauds effort in Magpies drought breaking win

Heading into Castlemaine's round seven clash with Kangaroo Flat, it had been 93 games since they defeated a club other than Maryborough.
The drought stretched back to round 14, 2017, a game also against the Roos, which the Magpies won in a low-scoring scrap 7.15 (57) to 5.14 (44) at Camp Reserve.
Throughout the in-between period of almost seven years, Castlemaine and Maryborough have been the BFNL's percentage boosters.
But despite being 2-4 in 2024, the Magpies have proved to be a different proposition this season.
They have taken the first step in their development by being competitive in every match they've played in.
On Saturday against the Roos, they completed the second step of beating someone other than Maryborough.
And considering they've been in the contest every weekend, you'd back them in to knock off another club or two over in the back half of the campaign.
Magpies coach Michael Hartley told the Bendigo Advertiser the 43-point triumph was the most comprehensive performance his side had put together under his tenure.
"It was certainly a win we needed, and we haven't beaten anyone besides Maryborough for a long time, so it was a massive four points for the club," Hartley said.
"I was really pleased with how we played four quarters of footy.
"The games we've lost, we've been in for three quarters and had one term where the opposition pounced on us.
"So, it was nice to play 120 minutes of quality footy and get the reward at the end."
The Magpies were ultra-efficient with the footy in hand.
They possessed the ball expertly, having 256-178 uncontested possessions and 124-61 uncontested marks.
But above all, they were incredible with their ball movement going forward.
They took 28 inside 50 marks from only 44 entries.
"It was a windy going to one end, but we got it out the back a fair bit, and it seemed to work out pretty well," Hartley said.
"We were great going forward, which is something we've been working on a lot."
Since returning to the club in the off-season, Kalan Huntly has added an extra dimension to the Magpies midfield.
His form has been good enough that he arguably could be pushing Bailey Henderson for the best and fairest.
On Saturday, he played his best game yet, having 44 disposals and a goal while fixing an issue that has been nagging at him.
"Kal (Huntly) has been an in-and-under workhorse for us each week, but what impressed me with his performance on the weekend was his kicking," Hartley said.
"He hasn't been overly happy with his disposal by foot this season, but on the weekend, he was excellent."
Young key defender Jack Sutherland was voted the Magpies' best on PlayHQ, and he profited from having assistant coach Harmit Singh strap on the boots and marshal the back six.
"Jack (Sutherland) had a very good game, and he's having a crack each week, which is all you can ask of a young fella," Hartley said.
"He played on a pretty big opponent who was fairly physical with him, but there was no backwards step from Jack.
"He played in front, was assertive and is becoming a leader down there.
"It was also great to have Harmit (Singh) playing because his on-field presence around communication, setup, and footy knowledge is pretty high.
"We've got a young side, especially in the back half, and he was instrumental in how we played on the weekend, so it was awesome to have him, but I'm not sure how often that will happen."
The Magpies welcome Gisborne to Camp Reserve this Saturday.
