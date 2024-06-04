Power of stories brought to life for Karen and Dari kids and parents

Karen and Dari speaking children can now delight in stories told in their home language in Bendigo, with Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services' new multicultural storytime program.
The program is designed to use the power of storytelling to support children's connection to their language and culture and improve health literacy of parents.
LCMS received $200,000 to deliver the program over four years, with funding coming from the state government's $6m multicultural storytime grants program, part of the 2023/2024 budget.
"This important program will provide a range of benefits to local children and their families," Member for Bendigo West Maree Edwards said.
"Reading and storytelling is vital for all children, no matter what their cultural background.
"It is fantastic that this program celebrates and recognises the importance of storytelling in our many community languages."
Reading material in home languages was also important for providing culturally appropriate information about health services to families, Ms Edwards said.
