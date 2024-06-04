Bendigo Advertiser
Power of stories brought to life for Karen and Dari kids and parents

June 4 2024 - 5:00pm
A new multicultural storytime program has been launched in Bendigo. Pictures by Darren Howe

Karen and Dari speaking children can now delight in stories told in their home language in Bendigo, with Loddon Campaspe Multicultural Services' new multicultural storytime program.

