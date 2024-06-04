WATCH: The best highlights and stats leaderboards from BFNL round seven

Watch the best moments from round seven of the BFNL, with edited clips of each teams senior footy highlights.
Plus, check out which players cracked the top ten in each of the key statistical metrics.
RANKING POINTS:
1: Jayden Burke (GS) 201
2: Braidon Blake (GIS) 186
3: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 182
4: Michael Hartley (CAS) 171
5: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 167
6: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 167
7: Brodie James (GS) 167
8: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 167
9: Macey Eaton (GS) 165
10: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN)
DISPOSALS:
1: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 44
2: Alex Brown (MB) 44
3: Coby Perry (MB) 42
4: Brodie James (GS) 40
5: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 40
6: Harmit Singh (CAS) 35
7: Macey Eaton (GS) 35
8: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 34
9: Michael Hartley (CAS) 34
10: Ashley Humphrey (MB) 34
CONTESTED POSSESIONS:
1: Braidon Blake (GIS) 27
2: Jayden Burke (GS) 21
3: Ethan Roberts (KF) 19
4: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 18
5: Tom Strauch (GS) 18
6: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 18
7: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 17
8: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 17
9: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 16
10: Lachlan Gill (SS) 16
CONTESTED MARKS:
1: Jayden Burke (GS) 11
2: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 6
3: Hugh Freckleton (GS) 5
4: James Schischka (SS) 5
5: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 4
6: Noah Warfe (GS) 4
7: Tom Strauch (GS) 4
8: Cobi Maxted (SAN) 4
9: Fergus Greene (SAN) 4
10: Isaac Ruff (SAN) 4
INTERCEPT MARKS:
1: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 8
2: Lachlan Wright (SAN) 6
3: Hugh Freckleton (GS) 5
4: Isaac Ruff (SAN) 5
5: Jack Sutherland (CAS) 4
6: Zak Vescovi (GIS) 4
7: Noah Warfe (GS) 4
8: Cooper Jones (SS) 4
9: Lachlan Ratcliffe (SS) 4
10: Oscar Madden (EH) 3
MARKS INSIDE 50:
1: Jayden Burke (GS) 11
2: Fergus Greene (SAN) 6
3: Michael Hartley (CAS) 5
4: Jack Stewart (GS) 5
5: James Schischka (SS) 5
6: Bailey Henderson (CAS) 4
7: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 4
8: Harry Luxmoore (GIS) 4
9: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 3
10: Liam Wilkinson (CAS) 3
CLEARANCES:
1: Braidon Blake (GIS) 11
2: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 11
3: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 10
4: Ethan Roberts (KF) 10
5: Bradley Bernacki (GIS) 9
6: Coby Perry (MB) 9
7: Daniel Clohesy (SS) 9
8: Flynn Lakey (GIS) 8
9: Macey Eaton (GS) 8
10: Ashley Humphrey (MB) 8
INSIDE 50s:
1: Jordan Rosengren (GS) 10
2: James Gray (GIS) 9
3: Brodie James (GS) 9
4: Drew Barrett (GS) 9
5: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 9
6: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 8
7: Xavier Carter (GS) 8
8: Michael Hartley (CAS) 6
9: Billy Evans (EH) 6
10: Dylan Johnstone (GIS) 6
REBOUND 50s:
1: Alex Brown (MB) 12
2: Cooper Jones (SS) 9
3: Coby Perry (MB) 7
4: Kya Lanfranchi (MB) 7
5: Kalan Huntly (CAS) 6
6: Aidan Medlyn (MB) 6
7: Ethan Featherby (SS) 6
8: Lachlan Gill (SS) 6
9: Clayton Holmes (EH) 5
10: Jack Thompson (EH) 5
TACKLES:
1: Ben McConachy (CAS) 11
2: Ethan Roberts (KF) 9
3: Lachlan Tardrew (SAN) 9
4: Zac Pallpratt (SAN) 8
5: Tom Strauch (GS) 7
6: Dion Symons (KF) 7
7: Matt Wilkinson (SAN) 7
8: Jack Sutherland (CAS) 6
9: Sam Thompson (EH) 6
10: Kyle Symons (KF) 6
HIT-OUTS:
1: Tom Myers (MB) 53
2: Braidon Blake (GS) 44
3: Connor Sexton (SAN) 39
4: Lloyd Butcher (CAS) 31
5: Dean Waterstone (KF) 30
6: Toby Roberts (KF) 28
7: Jack Scanlon (GIS) 27
8: Jonty Neaves (EH) 18
9: Bailey Ilsley (EH) 17
10; Kai Daniels (GS) 15
