Golden Square man allegedly blows three times the limit in police sting

A Golden Square man has been allegedly caught more than three times over the limit while operating a vessel during a policing operation.
Water Police, in conjunction with the Victorian Fisheries Authority, conducted Operation Goulburn over the June 1 and 2 weekend.
The operation focused on water safety in the Goulburn River and Majors Creek, near Mitchelstown, with police saying the number of people under the influence of alcohol while operating a vessel was disappointing and dangerous.
One of the people breath-tested was a 59-year-old Golden Square man who allegedly registered a positive blood-alcohol level of 0.173 and will be charged with summons.
Other alleged offenders from over the weekend included;
Police said despite the allegedly alcohol use by vessel operators, safety compliance and social behaviour was generally good.
Fisheries, Water Police and Safe Transport Victoria will be conducting further operations on the King's Birthday weekend throughout Victoria.
People are urged to be conscious of their alcohol consumption and not to operate a vessel whilst under the influence.
