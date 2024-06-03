Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia
Photos

Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 3 2024 - 6:17pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Action from the Srathfieldsaye versus Castlemaine junior clash on Sunday. Pictures by Darren Howe
Action from the Srathfieldsaye versus Castlemaine junior clash on Sunday. Pictures by Darren Howe

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend:

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.