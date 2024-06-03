Bendigo Junior Football League scores, goals and best players

Bendigo Junior Football League results from the weekend:
South Bendigo 4.3 7.8 11.8 11.17 (83)
MGYCW 2.0 5.1 8.5 9.7 (61)
GOALS - South Bendigo: A.Gray 4, M.Flett 2, H.Purcell 1, M.Clark 1, T.Henderson 1, Z.Ralphs 1, J.Troy 1. MGYCW: L.Pigdon 2, L.Hancock 2, X.Emmerson 1, D.Warren 1, O.Bowman 1, O.Clapp 1, L.Budge 1
BEST - South Bendigo: H.Purcell, L.Magee, Z.Ralphs, A.Gray, R.Newman, A.Price. MGYCW: X.Emmerson, L.Pigdon, M.Lines, O.Clapp, L.Budge, D.Warren
Maryborough 1.5 3.9 5.9 8.12 (60)
Golden Square 2.2 2.3 7.6 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Maryborough: L.Howell 3, E.Cullinan 2, O.Cassidy 2, C.Wood 1. Golden Square: J.Kelly 4, M.Skinner 1, M.Brown 1, B.Buhagiar 1
BEST - Maryborough: L.Howell, J.Cicchini, C.Wood, J.Tull, K.Doherty, I.Scott. Golden Square: A.Drummond, B.Donnellon, Z.Barker, L.Wilson, R.Brown, J.Kelly
Sandhurst 2.4 4.6 6.11 7.12 (54)
Strathfieldsaye 0.0 2.1 2.2 7.7 (49)
GOALS - Sandhurst: C.Reid 3, L.McNamara 1, M.Armstrong 1, C.Bannan 1, R.Travaglia 1. Strathfieldsaye: A.Stevens 2, H.Bennett 2, C.Lacey 1, T.Griffin 1, D.Cleave 1
BEST - Sandhurst: C.Bannan, R.Travaglia, M.Nihill, L.McNamara, C.Poyser, C.Reid. Strathfieldsaye: A.Stevens, L.Hargreaves, A.Morrissey, C.Lacey, J.Mathews, H.Bennett
Huntly 3.0 6.6 7.11 12.18 (90)
Strathfieldsaye 4.2 4.3 7.3 7.3 (45)
GOALS - Huntly: O.Davies 3, H.Matthews 2, Z.Jensen 2, Z.Shelton 1, Z.Marwood 1, J.Buchanan 1, M.Archer 1, H.Miller 1. Strathfieldsaye: L.Sharam 2, A.Hughes 1, B.Jorgensen 1, N.Browell 1, M.Grieve 1, J.DeAraugo 1
BEST - Huntly: J.Buchanan, M.Lawrence, R.Fahy, O.Kleinert, T.Biggs, Z.Marwood. Strathfieldsaye: N.Browell, J.Garley, B.Jorgensen, F.Maddren, N.Loorham, T.Gardiner
Castlemaine 6.1 9.4 17.8 20.11 (131)
White Hills 0.1 1.2 3.3 4.4 (28)
GOALS - Castlemaine: M.Matheson 4, O.Giddings 4, H.Kneebone 2, M.McClure 2, L.Bruce 2, Z.Thompson 2, B.Jardine 1, L.Browne?Kerr 1, O.Grainger 1, M.Kay 1. White Hills: L.Cummings 1, S.fuller 1, A.Oehms 1, D.Murley 1
BEST - Castlemaine: O.Giddings, L.Bruce, B.Jardine, M.Matheson, H.Kneebone, G.O'Sullivan. White Hills: L.Cummings, J.Holborn, N.Finch, T.Caine, L.Mitchell, C.Thornton
Kangaroo Flat 3.6 4.6 7.7 8.7 (55)
Sandhurst 1.0 4.3 4.7 5.9 (39)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: R.Mitchell 3, C.Woolley 3, B.Franken 1, C.Scholes 1. Sandhurst: J.Craig 4, N.Rees 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: N.Stewart, N.Howarth, R.Mitchell, J.Caruana, C.Smith, B.Franken. Sandhurst: B.Billett, W.Lacy, N.Long, E.Ryan, I.Omeara, M.Nihill
Golden Square 0.0 0.5 3.5 5.9 (39)
Huntly 3.5 4.6 5.7 5.8 (38)
GOALS - Golden Square: S.Ahearn 4, E.Dorling 1. Huntly: L.Cain 2, M.Ashton 2, K.Loftus 1
BEST - Golden Square: J.McLean, E.Flood, H.Burgess, L.Chambers, C.Ross, X.Cassells. Huntly: J.Giudice, H.Adamson, H.Hargadon, O.Chilver, J.Baker, M.Ashton
Marong 1.2 1.3 2.3 8.8 (56)
South Bendigo 0.4 2.7 3.9 3.9 (27)
GOALS - Marong: M.Pickering 4, H.Wilson 2, M.O'Donnell 1, K.O'Brien 1. South Bendigo: M.Flett 2, L.Rinaldi 1
BEST - Marong: E.Bird, B.Smyth, M.O'Donnell, H.Wilson, H.Arnett, L.Henson. South Bendigo: J.Kramer, L.Bray, E.White, W.de Vries, L.Rinaldi, M.Flett
Rochester 4.6 5.9 11.15 14.17 (101)
MGYCW 0.1 2.2 4.3 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Rochester: C.James 4, J.Otto 3, M.Boyack 3, K.Pearse 1, D.Pump 1, B.Hewes 1, D.Martin 1. MGYCW: S.Neervoort 1, W.Hargreaves 1, S.Piazza 1, A.Tremain 1
BEST - Rochester: S.Seabrook, D.Martin, M.Munro, D.Pump, C.James, J.Morgan. MGYCW: H.Elgar, A.Powell, S.Piazza, L.Wilson, L.Hoctor, C.Brown
Strathfieldsaye Snrs 4.4 9.8 15.10 19.17 (131)
Kangaroo Flat Snrs 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.0 (0)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye Snrs: J.Cunningham 5, C.Fitzgerald 4, D.McDonnell 2, J.wood 2, J.O'Bree 1, M.Skinner 1, S.McGregor 1, L.Mayman 1, L.Cockerall 1, O.Fitzpatrick 1. Kangaroo Flat Snrs: N/A
BEST - Strathfieldsaye Snrs: C.Fitzgerald, M.Skinner, J.Cunningham, R.Jackson-Leahy, L.Khodja, D.McDonnell. Kangaroo Flat Snrs: E.conroy, Z.Boslem, C.Brown, C.Carthy, S.Patullo, B.Rogers
Eaglehawk Snrs 0.1 0.2 1.2 2.5 (17)
Marong Snrs 0.1 0.1 0.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Snrs: A.Jones 1, J.Cox 1. Marong Snrs: R.Wallis 1
BEST - Eaglehawk Snrs: T.Thorpe, I.Brown, J.Cox, C.McQueen, S.Lees, A.Jones. Marong Snrs: E.O'Toole, A.Bertuch, M.Austin, E.Taylor, A.Dawson, T.Shay
Sandhurst Snrs 2.2 3.5 3.6 5.9 (39)
White Hills Snrs 1.0 1.4 1.5 1.8 (14)
GOALS - Sandhurst Snrs: E.Gretgrix 2, A.Prowse 1, M.Maxted 1, E.Place 1. White Hills Snrs: S.O'Connell 1
BEST - Sandhurst Snrs: K.Ginnivan, A.Schmidt, M.Maxted, A.Neilson, M.Goss. White Hills Snrs: S.O'Connell, A.Lythgo, M.Alford, M.Gough, G.Coller, R.Finch
Strathfieldsaye Res 0.2 4.4 5.6 9.14 (68)
Golden Square Res 0.2 1.2 2.4 2.4 (16)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye Res: A.Hope 5, A.Scott 2, L.Tyrrell 1, K.Molloy 1. Golden Square Res: Y.McKenzie 1, S.Carter 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye Res: A.Hope, A.OKane, A.Scott, X.Douglass, A.Houghton, M.DeAraugo. Golden Square Res: A.Williams, R.Dunn, M.Smith, Y.McKenzie, M.Dean, S.Carter
Sandhurst Res 3.5 5.11 10.14 11.19 (85)
Marong Res 0.0 0.0 0.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - Sandhurst Res: M.Dalton 2, E.Frankum 2, E.Fletcher 2, A.Wainwright 2, L.Burn 1, M.Wardell 1, P.Carter 1.
BEST - Sandhurst Res: A.Wainwright, G.Bray, L.Burn, H.McDonald, E.Fletcher, S.Wellington. Marong Res: C.Humme, C.Purdy, J.Baker, G.Smith, R.Webster, M.campbell
Kangaroo Flat Res 2.0 8.3 13.6 16.8 (104)
Eaglehawk Res 0.0 0.0 0.0 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat Res: M.Rose 5, S.Rich- Jones 3, K.Guthrie 2, L.Jangra 2, L.Benaim 1, M.Lindrea 1, L.Soko 1, E.Ahearn 1. Eaglehawk Res: N/A
BEST - Kangaroo Flat Res: H.Codrington, L.Benaim, M.Lindrea, M.White, A.Sendy. Eaglehawk Res: S.Htoo, T.Bown, R.Robinson, L.Ring, S.Metcalf, E.Jefferis
South Bendigo 4.3 10.5 16.9 21.11 (137)
MGYCW 1.0 3.1 5.1 5.4 (34)
GOALS - South Bendigo: J.Stone 4, N.Poole 4, H.Wah 3, R.Packer 2, W.Scholtes 2, K.Weeks 2, C.McCarthy 2, H.Long 1, M.Slattery 1. MGYCW: J.Bellenger 2, D.Thomson 1, A.Weeks 1, H.Clapp 1
BEST - South Bendigo: T.Floreani, M.Slattery, B.Anderson, H.Long, N.Poole, K.Weeks. MGYCW: J.Barker, A.Woolley, H.Clapp, J.Morcombe, Z.Brown, R.Demeo
Golden Square 3.1 8.2 10.5 14.8 (92)
Eaglehawk 0.0 1.1 2.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Golden Square: N.Bishop 4, S.Pengilley 2, A.Rooke 2, C.Macumber 2, Z.Rooke 2, O.Dunne 1, R.McLean 1. Eaglehawk:A.Gill 2, M.Fitt 1, C.Powley 1
BEST - Golden Square: N.Bishop, R.McLean, A.Lear, C.pannett, T.Thomas, M.Conway. Eaglehawk: C.Powley, C.Larson, Z.Farrow, O.Bingham, B.Taylor
Sandhurst 2.5 5.8 10.13 11.15 (81)
Strathfieldsaye 0.2 1.3 2.5 4.6 (30)
GOALS - Sandhurst: K.Westley 3, J.Westley 3, Z.Uerata 2, L.Travaglia 1, O.Suckling 1, L.Cameron 1. Strathfieldsaye: D.Tyler 3, D.Gormly 1
BEST - Sandhurst: T.Byrne, D.Strachan, J.Westley, Q.Cody, Z.Uerata, K.Westley. Strathfieldsaye: T.O'Keefe, B.Geary, D.Gormly, D.Tyler, Z.Walker, C.Giddings
Kangaroo Flat 3.7 5.11 10.12 13.19 (97)
Golden Square 0.0 0.1 1.1 1.2 (8)
GOALS - Kangaroo Flat: S.Sharpe 6, J.Neuman 2, A.Clayton 1, O.Salau 1, J.Gudge 1, S.Hurley 1, A.Coghill 1. Golden Square: H.Jones 1
BEST - Kangaroo Flat: S.Sharpe, M.Pitson, T.Knight, O.Salau, R.Brown, S.Hurley. Golden Square: Z.Shevlin, S.MAHER, D.Dupille, C.Kennedy, R.Gallagher, H.Jones
White Hills 2.3 5.7 7.11 11.16 (82)
Rochester 0.0 1.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - White Hills: C.Dickins 3, L.Schelfhout 3, J.Yates 3, J.Finch 1, S.Guy 1. Rochester: M.Mundie 1, H.Rasmussen 1, P.Kath 1
BEST - White Hills: J.Mahood, J.Finch, L.Schelfhout, X.BAERKEN, A.Sawyer, J.Yates. Rochester: H.Rasmussen, J.Tarrant, M.Mundie, J.Cuttriss, R.Mountjoy, Z.Morgan
Castlemaine 2.3 6.9 8.11 11.14 (80)
Strathfieldsaye 1.2 1.2 3.2 4.2 (26)
GOALS - Castlemaine: C.Cordy 4, D.Brasher 4, J.Noulton 2, J.Archer 1. Strathfieldsaye: L.Morrice 1, L.Hancock 1, L.Hayes 1, A.Horan 1
BEST - Castlemaine: D.Brasher, C.Cordy, L.Parsons, J.Archer, J.Noulton, S.Grainger. Strathfieldsaye: O.Dean, B.Gamble, L.Morrice, L.Hayes, N.Oldham, E.Palmer
Maryborough 4.1 5.4 9.9 9.11 (65)
MGYCW 1.0 3.8 3.8 5.10 (40)
GOALS - Maryborough: E.Boyes 4, C.Stevens 2, M.Skinner 1, L.Mitchell 1, J.Smith 1. MGYCW: J.Benaim 2, J.Hargreaves 1, P.Murphy 1, Z.Cavalier 1
BEST - Maryborough: J.Smith, D.Hoban, E.Boyes, J.Mason, J.Humphrey, E.Tull. MGYCW: N.Ralton, N.Lowry, K.Wilson, N.Mulqueen, A.Langley, W.Waters
Huntly 3.3 6.8 9.9 14.13 (97)
South Bendigo 0.2 0.2 0.7 0.7 (7)
GOALS - Huntly: C.Caldis 5, R.Marriott 3, J.Clark 1, R.Pitson 1, M.Kean 1, C.Fahy 1, B.Flood 1, R.Sowerby 1. South Bendigo: N/A
BEST - Huntly: J.Clark, M.Kean, C.Fahy, R.Marriott, C.Cross, C.Wheelhouse. South Bendigo: J.Thurgood, E.Murphy, N.Maltby, B.Doyle, D.France, T.Doyle
Marong 2.3 4.9 7.13 12.21 (93)
Sandhurst 2.4 3.4 3.5 3.5 (23)
GOALS - Marong: J.Marwood 5, L.Bennett 3, J.Cross 1, H.Schneider 1, R.Roberts 1, J.Bradley 1. Sandhurst: B.Butler 2, H.Cail 1
BEST - Marong: J.Marwood, L.Bennett, J.Bradley, T.Pearce, H.Humme, J.Metherell. Sandhurst: C.Matthews, J.Yeomans, H.Cail, C.Whelan, M.Nally, B.Butler
Heathcote 3.1 6.3 8.3 9.5 (59)
Kangaroo Flat 2.2 5.3 6.7 6.7 (43)
GOALS - Heathcote: S.Abela 6, J.Brooke 2, I.Pianta-Cook 1. Kangaroo Flat: A.Wiegard 2, A.Teece 1, J.Leech 1, M.Brennan 1, T.Penrose 1
BEST - Heathcote: S.Abela, I.Miller, M.Dellar, L.Carr, J.Aquilina. Kangaroo Flat: C.Wood, J.Leech, T.Penrose, B.Blythman, D.Hetherton, A.Wood
Strathfieldsaye 3.3 4.4 9.7 11.8 (74)
Eaglehawk 0.0 2.7 2.7 3.7 (25)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: T.Bartram 2, H.Norman 2, M.Dooly 2, T.Brown 1, B.Hodson 1, T.Oldham 1, I.Oataway 1, A.Filo 1. Eaglehawk: K.Holborn 1, L.Stanton 1, M.Scandolera 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: T.Bartram, W.Carlile, A.Filo, D.Moroney?cook, W.dejong, B.Hodson. Eaglehawk: L.Stanton, L.Fitt, C.Russell, R.Kidd whyte, M.Scandolera, K.Holborn
Golden Square 2.1 4.4 6.7 9.11 (65)
North Bendigo 2.0 3.5 3.6 3.8 (26)
GOALS - Golden Square: L.Mountford 4, T.Worbs 1, E.Turner 1, R.Page 1, W.Stedman 1, T.Scullie 1. North Bendigo: S.Dee 1, M.Challis 1, E.Miller 1
BEST - Golden Square: R.Milsom, M.Ferguson, E.Turner, L.Mountford, J.Pidoto, T.Byrne. North Bendigo: T.Borserio, A.Callanan, M.Taylor, R.Hunt, Z.Kitt, R.Botheras
Golden Square 6.3 9.9 14.10 15.12 (102)
Kangaroo Flat 0.0 0.0 0.0 3.1 (19)
GOALS - Golden Square: P.Burton 6, W.Dellar 4, D.Torossian 1, E.Curnow 1, M.soko 1, A.Potter 1. Kangaroo Flat: H.Hull 1, W.Wright 1
BEST - Golden Square: N/A. Kangaroo Flat: I.Orel, H.Hull, S.Lewis, S.Nelson, M.Trembath, W.Wright
White Hills 2.0 2.2 3.3 4.3 (27)
St Francis Green 1.0 1.2 1.3 1.5 (11)
GOALS - White Hills: B.Riding 2, L.McGrath 1, S.Alford 1. St Francis Green: M.Wright 1
BEST - White Hills: P.Pedersen, L.McGrath, B.Riding, S.Alford, S.Pearce. St Francis Green: B.Bortolotto, A.Tyler, P.Tyler, L.Hand, E.Tsiorlas, F.Strachan
St Therese's 0.1 1.1 3.3 3.3 (21)
Mount Pleasant 0.0 1.0 1.0 1.0 (6)
GOALS - St Therese's: Z.Barry 1, L.White 1, P.Comer 1. Mount Pleasant: P.Kristiansen 1
BEST - St Therese's: E.Gretgrix, M.Bannan, Z.Barry, E.Rooke, L.Haythorpe, P.Comer. Mount Pleasant: L.Lawrence, T.Leask, R.Reid, D.Costello, S.Ticehurst, P.Long
St Francis Blue 4.0 6.2 9.4 11.7 (73)
Rochester 1.0 1.2 1.2 1.2 (8)
GOALS - St Francis Blue: S.Woodmore 4, M.Nielsen 3, I.Baker 1, E.Bath 1, C.O'Bree 1, E.Pollock 1. Rochester: E.Clancy 1
BEST - St Francis Blue: E.Pollock, P.Baker, M.Nielsen, C.Fitzgerald. Rochester: J.Howe, M.Macfarlane, A.Beer, W.Brooks, Z.Mangan, Z.Young
St Kilians St Peters 2.7 5.8 7.10 9.11 (65)
Golden Square 1.0 2.1 3.3 3.5 (23)
GOALS - St Kilians St Peters: H.Horby 3, B.Cason 1, M.Manley 1, E.Schoder 1, V.Martin 1, A.Walsh 1, J.Byrne 1. Golden Square: X.O'Grady 1, C.Buchan 1
BEST - St Kilians St Peters: E.Mansfield, J.Byrne, I.Manley, V.Martin, H.Horby, M.Manley. Golden Square: T.Pluck, X.O'Grady, A.Pitcher, C.Wright, J.Fry, C.Buchan
St Thereses 3.4 6.4 11.8 12.12 (84)
Strathfieldsaye 1.0 2.1 2.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - St Thereses: B.Rosa 6, X.Mulqueen 3, S.Davie 1, A.Purdy 1, J.Holland 1. Strathfieldsaye: E.Kelly 1, H.Brown 1, G.Ritchie 1
BEST - St Thereses: S.Davie, B.Rosa, Q.Casey, L.Bell, R.Fleming, J.McCrann. Strathfieldsaye: E.Kelly, S.Davies, C.Polson, M.Carmichael, A.Kelly, N.McLoughlan
St Francis - - - - (34)
MGYCW - - - - (17)
GOALS - St Francis: H.Baker 1, J.Prowse 1, L.Anderson 1, F.Todd 1, J.Place 1. MGYCW: W.Waters 1, R.Cavalier 1
BEST - St Francis: D.Kanzamar, E.Black, Z.Omeara, H.Baker, J.Fishley, M.Jennings. MGYCW: W.Waters, D.Stone, H.Rossignuolo, J.Benaim, R.Muir, K.Evans
Eaglehawk Eagles 1.4 5.5 9.9 13.12 (90)
St Thereses 0.1 0.1 0.1 0.1 (1)
GOALS - Eaglehawk Eagles: J.Seppings 3, S.Cossar 3, D.Abbott 2, J.Dea 1, D.Baines 1, A.Fitzpatrick 1, B.Ferguson 1. St
Thereses: N/A
BEST - Eaglehawk Eagles: D.Abbott, D.Baines, C.Ferguson, S.Cossar, A.Fitzpatrick, R.Leech. St Thereses: X.Hubble, J.Byrne, H.Rees, D.Kramer, P.Sherwood, L.Edwards
Huntly 2.3 3.6 7.7 7.9 (51)
Maryborough 1.2 3.4 6.8 7.8 (50)
GOALS - Huntly: R.Edwards 3, I.Plant 2, K.Manson 1, H.Kleinert 1. Maryborough: A.Boyes 3, H.Heathcock 2, C.cox 1, J.Raats 1
BEST - Huntly: I.Plant, N.Campbell, M.Fahy, A.Davies, R.Edwards, H.Kleinert. Maryborough: H.Heathcock, W.Smith, M.Stevens, C.cox, B.Meyer, A.Boyes
Quarry Hill 1.3 2.7 2.9 4.12 (36)
Castlemaine 2.1 3.1 4.3 4.3 (27)
GOALS - Quarry Hill: A.Griffin 2, D.Wah 1, O.Lalor 1. Castlemaine: T.Cordy 2, F.Morgan 1, C.Davis 1
BEST - Quarry Hill: H.Knott, I.Ely, A.Griffin, D.Wah, F.Watters, M.Wallace. Castlemaine: J.Nicholson, F.Morgan, D.Minster, T.Cordy, S.Wiese, C.Blundell
Strathfieldsaye 3.1 6.2 6.2 7.3 (45)
Marong Blue 1.1 1.2 3.2 3.3 (21)
GOALS - Strathfieldsaye: W.Martin 3, J.Smith 2, T.Taylor 1, B.Kaye 1. Marong Blue: T.Roberts 2, H.Orchard 1
BEST - Strathfieldsaye: W.Martin, S.Green, P.Antoniadis, B.Kaye, T.Taylor, R.Menzel. Marong Blue: E.Swanton, H.Mc Donald, J.Austin, T.Roberts, J.Malone, J.Humme
Golden Square 1.0 3.3 4.4 4.4 (28)
Eaglehawk Hawks 0.0 0.2 1.3 1.3 (9)
GOALS - Golden Square: I.Taylor 2, J.Carmichael 1, L.Walsh 1. Eaglehawk Hawks: A.Hinton 1
BEST - Golden Square: C.Elliott, D.Snell, L.Gunn, I.Taylor, L.Collins, S.Wellington. Eaglehawk Hawks: A.Hinton, V.Tuitupou, N.Hill, E.Saunders, B.Bowd, M.Thompson
MGYCW - - - - (52)
Kangaroo Flat - - - - (3)
GOALS - MGYCW: H.Membery 2, M.Fitzgerald 1, O.Barras 1, M.Barker 1, T.Hogan 1, J.Wiltshire 1, N.Hadden 1. Kangaroo Flat: N/A
BEST - MGYCW: M.Barker, T.Hogan, O.Barras, T.Elliott, B.Bracey, X.Power. Kangaroo Flat: S.Hetherton, Z.Lewis, R.Pearson, L.Cole, H.French, R.Grinter
South Bendigo 2 1.1 2.6 5.7 7.8 (50)
Marong Red 1.0 1.1 1.2 2.3 (15)
GOALS - South Bendigo 2: C.King 2, A.Clarke 1, B.Baker 1, H.Clementson 1, P.Watson Jr 1, K.Meloury 1. Marong Red: N.Crees 1, J.Lakey 1
BEST - South Bendigo 2: B.Baker, C.Jones-Moore, H.Burchell, N.Blake, D.Williams, E.Shea. Marong Red: M.Webster, H.Gunther, R.Smit, T.Taruvinga, B.Bramley, M.Henkel
North Bendigo Blue 0.5 1.6 3.9 4.9 (33)
Heathcote 1.1 2.1 2.1 3.4 (22)
GOALS - North Bendigo Blue: B.McRory 2, C.Thompson 1, R.Carter 1. Heathcote: N.Barrett 1, L.Anderso 1, T.Barrett 1
BEST - North Bendigo Blue: B.Burns, B.McRory, T.McRory, T.Kerr?Ilsley, S.Jessup, D.Kelly. Heathcote: N/A
South Bendigo 3 1.1 1.3 3.4 5.7 (37)
St Francis 0.0 0.0 2.1 3.1 (19)
GOALS - South Bendigo 3: J.Hardinge 2, H.Tomlins 1, S.Fitzpatrick 1. St Francis: A.Haasbroek 1, H.Harrington 1, Q.Baker 1
BEST - South Bendigo 3: Z.Cini, L.Sargeant, S.Fitzpatrick, J.Hyland, L.Taylor. St Francis: A.McDermott, T.Jennings, C.Cowan, M.Nielsen, L.O'Sullivan, A.Higginbottom
St Monicas - - - - (55)
Mount Pleasant - - - - (37)
GOALS - St Monicas: M.Roulston 3, B.Felsbourg 2, L.Harrington 1, S.Colbert 1, S.Shwe 1. Mount Pleasant: R.Truscott 3, H.O'Brien 2, K.Walsh 1, R.Condon 1
BEST - St Monicas: B.Felsbourg, L.Harrington, D.Lamb, D.Riley, E.O'Brien, T.Clements. Mount Pleasant: R.Truscott, J.Roberts, J.Scott, M.McKean, Z.Kellett, B.Checkley
MGYCW 1.0 4.2 5.5 10.8 (68)
White Hills Red 0.2 0.2 1.4 1.4 (10)
GOALS - MGYCW: M.Metherell 2, B.Coghill 1, R.Speirs 1, W.Isaacs 1, A.Teece 1, F.McCallum 1, D.Balic 1. White Hills Red: C.Letts 1
BEST - MGYCW: D.Balic, J.Noonan, E.Penny, S.Davis, M.Metherell, B.Coghill. White Hills Red: M.Argus, L.Brown, T.Deason, J.Ford, L.Hartland, H.Riding
North Bendigo Red - - - - (73)
Eaglehawk Two Blues - - - - (47)
GOALS - North Bendigo Red: N/A. Eaglehawk Two Blues: C.Fitzpatrick 6, S.Thomas 1, A.Taylor 1
BEST - North Bendigo Red: H.LeFevre, C.cook, J.Benbow, O.Ring, T.Collins, N.Ryan. Eaglehawk Two Blues: C.Fitzpatrick, X.Rayner, A.Taylor, W.Goulden, K.Shelton, S.Thomas
