Top spot to live in, but mind the gap

Bendigo is once again among the most popular regional places in Australia for country residents to relocate to, after topping the list at the end of 2023.
The newest numbers in the Regional Movers Index took it off that pedestal, but it was still the second most popular Victorian location for regional shifts and 11th nationwide, Ben Silvester reports.
The city is certainly attracting its fair share of accolades.
It's in the running again for the Top Tourism Awards. Bendigo has been a multiple winner at the awards since 2021 and has been shortlisted in the "regional town' category".
As the city grows, however, so does the gap between housing prices and stagnant incomes. Find out some of the challenges facing the city in our story.
In sport, footy legend Erin Holland is set to line-up for Marong in a one-off match as part of the Carlton Draft and we've got all the in-depth statistics from the weekend's round in the Bendigo footy league. A not-to-be missed appointment read.
And finally, for Rory Brown, winning awards isn't as important as keeping his food honest. Jonathan Magrath finds out more.
Juanita Greville, Editor
