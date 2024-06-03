Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/A-League

Scorpions sting United to claim first win of League One season

AB
By Adam Bourke
June 3 2024 - 4:09pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Logan Hromenko celebrates a crucial goal in Epsom's 4-2 win over Shepparton United on Saturday night. Pictures by Adam Bourke
Logan Hromenko celebrates a crucial goal in Epsom's 4-2 win over Shepparton United on Saturday night. Pictures by Adam Bourke

Epsom is off the bottom of the ladder and it broke through for its first win of the League Men season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.