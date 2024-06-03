Scorpions sting United to claim first win of League One season

Epsom is off the bottom of the ladder and it broke through for its first win of the League Men season.
After a string of frustrating near misses in the opening five rounds of the season, the Scorpions rallied from one goal down to defeat Shepparton United 4-2.
The home side fell behind 1-0 in the first half, but a goal from Josh Christensen in the opening minutes of the second-half gave Epsom the spark it needed.
A fine left-foot strike from Travis Robertson put Epsom in the lead and a short time later youngster Logan Hromenko scored his first senior goal at championship level to give the Scorpions a commanding 3-1 lead.
Shepparton United responded with a goal to Willie Sauiluma to set-up a grandstand finish.
Hromenko sealed the deal for Epsom with his second goal in stoppage time.
"It's a relief to finally get that first win,'' Epsom coach Kyle Smith said.
"It's a reward for effort for the boys because we haven't taken a backward step and we've fought hard in every game.
"We keep preaching that we have to take our chances if we're going to win games, so it was nice to score four times."
The result lifted Epsom to sixth place on the table with four points.
Seventh-placed Spring Gully is also on four points, but Epsom has a superior goal difference.
Shepparton United now fills last spot on the ladder. The team that finishes last on the ladder at the end of the season will be relegated to League Two if the winners of League Two elect to be promoted.
The battle to avoid relegation looks like being more interesting than the battle for the championship.
Even through six rounds Tatura has a mortgage on the championship.
After scoring a 12-0 win over Spring Gully the previous week, the Ibises destroyed the previously third-placed Strathdale 9-0 on Sunday.
That result, combined with Eaglehawk's shock 4-1 loss to Shepparton South, saw Tatura establish a six-point break at the top of the table.
Fraser Gosstray found the back of the net four times for the Ibises and coach Tristan Zito scored twice.
Eaglehawk's loss was the shock result of the weekend.
The Hawks were completely outplayed by a rejuvenated Shepparton South side.
South had three goals on the board by half-time and never looked in danger against the sluggish Hawks.
South star Stephen Appiah tore apart the Borough defence and scored three times.
"We were really disappointing,'' Eaglehawk co-coach Keegan Smyth said.
"We were probably a bit naive and we weren't as composed as we should have been. It's probably the worst game we've played all year.
"South were much better than when we played them a few weeks ago."
Eaglehawk remains in second place on the ladder with 12 points, while Shepparton South is up to third place on 10 points ahead of Strathdale on goal difference.
Shepparton SC is a further two points back in fifth after it edged out Spring Gully United 1-0.
First-season FC Eaglehawk coach Zac Burchell is confident the best is yet to come from his inexperienced group.
The Hawks scored an impressive 2-0 win over Shepparton South on Saturday to stay in touch with the top four.
Julia Noorda opened the scoring for the Hawks via a first-half penalty and Jess Dover secured all three points for the Hawks when she added the second goal from a corner in the second-half.
"The girls are improving and we have a really good culture,'' Burchell said.
"We have a number of girls that are in their first season of soccer and we have some that are only in their second season.
"The girls are doing really well. I was very happy with the way they played on the weekend."
The Hawks are only three points outside of the top four as the league heads towards the halfway point.
"I'm really looking forward to the second half of the season,'' Burchell said.
"I think we're going to be really competitive and our best is still to come.
"Even if we don't play finals it's not the end of the world. As long as the girls have fun and they want to play together, then I think I've succeeded as a coach."
Ladder-leader Spring Gully continued its dominant form with a 10-0 win over Kyneton.
The Kyneton defence held up well in the opening 45 minutes, but once the Reds got on top it was one-way traffic.
16-year-old Bella Goggin scored a hat-trick and 14-year-old Maddie White added two goals, while classy strikers Paige Conder and Letesha Bawden also scored twice each.
For the fourth match in a row Conder curled in a free kick from outside of the box.
"It was only 2-0 at half-time, we re-jigged a little bit at half-time and we played some good stuff in the second-half,'' Spring Gully coach Simon Smith said.
"It was important to get goals from across the pitch and it was really good to see three under-16 players play for us."
The Reds lead second-placed Shepparton United by three points after United defeated reigning champions Strathfieldsaye Colts United 3-1.
The in-form Rosemarene Legalo scored two goals for Shepparton United and Maria Villani added the third.
Zoe Cail gave the Shepparton United defence plenty of headaches and she scored her side's only goal.
In the final game of the round, Tatura upset La Trobe Uni 2-1 to move within two points of the fourth-placed Eagles.
Nicola Minicozzi and Cayla Ruijters scored for the Ibises, while La Trobe's goal was scored by Shannon Fox.
