CVFL: Massive win for Golden Square on the road, Hawks have breathing room

Golden Square is the second seed in the CVFL this season after a trouncing of last year's grand finalists Woorinen.
The battle between second and third appeared even heading in, but it proved a cakewalk for the Bulldogs, who stormed to a 14.11 (95) to 1.2 (8) victory.
Woorinen was missing a few players, but that doesn't take anything away from Square, who took on one of the toughest road trips in the competition with aplomb.
The Bulldogs pulled away in the second term with a four-goal to-none stanza.
By the main break, they had opened up a seven-goal buffer, which was quickly added to in the third as the game was iced well before the final siren.
Payton Jolliffe nailed seven majors to take the outright CVFL goal-kicking lead with 36 from five games.
The Bulldogs sit a game-plus percentage clear of the Tigers and Eaglehawk in second place.
Golden Square still has a long way to go before challenging Castlemaine.
Castlemaine is 7-0, having won six of those games by over 100 points, including on Sunday against Marong, 24.14 (158) to 0.0 (0).
Fifteen of the Magpie's 17 players kicked a goal.
Meanwhile, it was announced on Monday that AFLW legend Erin Phillips will play a one-off game for Marong this season as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign.
Eaglehawk has embedded itself in the top four after registering a crucial 7.12 (54) to 1.5 (11) win over Sandhurst at the QEO.
The fourth-placed Hawks are now two games clear of the Dragons in fifth.
The four points didn't come as easily as the scoreboard suggests, with Sandhurst leading at quarter time and only 14 points in arrears at the main break.
Molly Metcalf kicked four goals.
A brilliant second half has given White Hills its second victory in 2024.
It was a tight first half, with both teams registering only a goal each.
The Demons put on the afterburners after half-time, kicking six majors to none.
