Search for Pat Connally continues as campers urged to keep an eye out

Police are still looking for missing man Patrick Connally who hasn't been seen or heard from in 10 days.
The 74-year-old Heathcote man failed to return home on Friday, May 24.
Police believe he drove to the Baynton area and suspect he "became disorientated and was unable to find his way home".
Last week, police were searching south of Baynton as well as the area north east of Baynton towards Toobarac.
Mr Connally's son, Justin, said the disappearance was out of character for his dad, who would visit family business Connallys Real Estate at Heathcote in the mornings, before driving to his Baynton farm in the early afternoon.
Ahead of the King's Birthday long weekend, police have urged anyone camping or hiking in the Kilmore area to keep a look out for Mr Connally or his vehicle, a white Toyota Landcruiser with the number plate 1CX-100.
A spokesperson said police would like to thank the public for their continued assistance and urged anyone who saw Mr Connally or had any information to contact Bendigo Police Station on (03) 5448 1300.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.