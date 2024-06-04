Four in court on crime spree linked to kidnap, stabbing and home invasions

Four people charged over a crime spree that included a string of home invasions, a kidnapping and stabbing, are set to return to court for a committal hearing early next year.
Matthew Tonga Henry, 26, and Rachel Bristow-McCurcheon, 35, appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court via videolink from Melbourne's Metropolitan Remand Centre and Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, respectively, on May 29.
A second female accused, Jamie-Lee Harrison, 26, who was granted bail in February, appeared in court in person.
The fourth alleged offender, a 17-year-old boy who cannot be named, is also on bail and made his appearance via video.
The court previously heard that some or all of the accused took part in aggravated home invasions, involving a long arm rifle and machete, at Green Street, Carisbrook on February 7; Poplar Street, Golden Square on February 9; Vale Street, Sebastopol on February 10; and Smeaton Road, Clunes on February 19 this year.
At Carisbrook, a victim allegedly had a pillow case put over his head, was put into the back of a Range Rover and driven away before being returned to the same address. At that point he escaped but was chased down and stabbed in the chest.
At Golden Square Henry allegedly imprisoned another victim.
At Clunes the offenders prompted a tenant to lock herself in the bedroom then jump out the window when they forced their way in demanding to know where one of the residents was.
The group allegedly carried out various thefts, including of several cars.
According to Western Region Crime Squad detectives, the victims whose homes were burgled were all known to Henry and Bristow-McCurcheon.
Harrison - who had been in a relationship with Henry and at whose Maryborough house the others were arrested in a February 20 Special Operations Group raid - was said to have a lesser role in the crimes, largely "acting as a lookout", a detective told the court in February.
At a February 22 bail hearing the court heard Harrison's drug use had escalated and all her offending had occurred during the course of her relationship with Henry.
At his February court appearance, Henry was described as withdrawing from drugs and alcohol and as "of no fixed address".
Bristow-McCurcheon, who also had no fixed address and was then 37 weeks pregnant, asked to be sent to prison to receive medical treatment.
In court on May 29, Tim Smurthwaite, the barrister for the 17-year-old, argued the teenager had only been charged in relation to one of the four aggravated burglaries.
Given his age and an intellectual disability, that meant he had difficulty concentrating and should have a separate, two-day hearing, he said.
However, Magistrate Russell Kelly pointed out that the boy was charged with a category A youth offence, meaning his matter could be heard with the adult case.
A separate hearing would mean three police witnesses would have to give evidence twice, which was "stressful and in some ways unfair," the magistrate said, ordering the teenager's matters be heard over two days as part of the main five-day hearing.
The court has previously heard the case is a complex one, involving telephone intercepts and evidence from NSW police.
The teenager, Henry and Bristow-McCurcheon were ordered to front court in person for the committal hearing starting on January 20, 2025.
Defence lawyer Alex McLennan requested Harrison be permitted to appear by video link given there were concerns about her attending court with the co-accused in person.
Magistrate Kelly indicated the issue could be considered at a later date.
