Bulldogs win midfield battle, Magpies brilliant going inside 50

The Bendigo Advertiser has run its eye over the key round-seven BFNL team and player stats, according to Premier Data.
In a contest that seesawed in its momentum, Gisborne was simply better for longer against a spirited Strathfieldsaye.
Going into the match, Strathfieldsaye's inform midfield had been much hyped ahead of their biggest test yet against Brad Bernacki, Flynn Lakey and co.
While they were by no means embarrassed and had decent personal stat lines, Gisborne was stronger at the contest, especially early, with three of their five opening-term majors coming from stoppage.
The Bulldogs won contested possession 192-157, hard ball gets 62-39 and snuck home in clearances 45-44.
Considering Braidon Blake's ruck dominance, full credit to the Storm midfield for keeping the clearance battle even.
Blake was incredible, as he has been all season, and was the major difference in the match.
The Bulldogs had 71-23 hit-outs, with Blake having 44 of those.
Blake also had 27 possessions, all of which were contested, three intercept marks, two inside 50s, and a game-high 186 ranking points.
His side dominated territory, having 58-41 inside 50s, but the Storm kept themselves in it with their efficiency.
James Schischka kicked seven straight from 19 possessions.
He was the Storm's best, with midfielders Daniel Clohesy (29 disposals, six tackles, nine clearances), Lachlan Gill (29 disposals, eight clearances, six rebound 50s), and Matt Harvey (27 disposals, two goals) following close behind.
Potentially the best midfield one-two-punch combo in the BFNL, Bernacki and Lakey were at their consistent best.
Bernacki had 31 disposals, nine clearances, five inside 50s, two goals and 167 ranking points, while Lakey had 29 touches and eight clearances.
In only his fourth game of senior footy, James Gray showed some highly promising signs with 25 disposals and nine inside 50s.
Castlemaine notched up its first win since Good Friday and its first over a team that isn't Maryborough since 2017.
The Magpies controlled the footy expertly on a swirly afternoon at Dower Park, having 256-178 uncontested possessions and 124-61 uncontested marks.
They were also better at the coalface, winning contested possession 157-130 and ground ball gets 95-75, but did lose clearances 47-42.
The most striking stat was how easily the Magpies were able to mark it inside 50.
From 44 forward 50 entries, they marked the footy 28 times.
For comparison, Golden Square had 86 entries against Maryborough for 30 inside 50 marks.
This was no more evident nor important than in the third term when from seven inside 50s, they took seven marks.
Down by 13 points at half-time, the Roos were right in the contest, and if you look at the third-term stats, on-the-eye they had the better of it, winning clearance 11-9, inside 50s 10-7, and tackles 15-13.
They also evened up contested footy (33-34) and stopped the Magpies kick, mark game only having four less uncontested marks.
But the Magpies nailed five goals to one in the term to open up a 39-point buffer by the final change.
Kalan Huntly was best-on-ground with 44 disposals, ten clearances, eight inside 50s, six rebound 50s, a goal and 182 ranking points.
Coach Michael Hartley was excellent, roaming up the ground with 34 disposals, seven hit-outs, three clearances, six inside 50s, two goals and 171 ranking points.
His assistant Harmit Singh pulled on the Castlemaine jersey for the first time since 2017 and hasn't lost his touch, amassing 35 touches and 21 marks.
Roos skipper Ethan Roberts was his side's top player, accumulating 27 disposals, eight effective tackles, ten clearances, a goal and 147 ranking points.
Golden Square returned to the winners list with a 168-point victory over the struggling Maryborough.
The Magpies were playing in front of their 1974 and 1999 premiership sides and put in a spirited effort.
When you're in the position the Magpies are in, it's the little wins you take from games.
Their pressure was good, winning tackles 51-26, were decent from clearance, conceding 42-33 and won hit-outs 58-31.
Young ruck Tom Myers has been a bright spark for the Magpies in 2024, and he was one of their best on Saturday, having 17 disposals, 53 hit-outs, three clearances, four inside 50s and 134 ranking points.
Co-coach Coby Perry returned to the side and had 42 touches, nine clearances and a goal.
Alex Brown amassed 44 disposals, while Ash Humphrey had 34 and eight clearances, and Kya Lanfranchi took eight intercept marks from 27 possessions.
Eight Bulldogs cracked the ranking points ton, with skipper Jayden Burke (201) doubling up.
Burke kicked eight goals and six behinds from 25 disposals and 13 marks.
Brodie James racked up plenty of the footy, amassing 40 touches, nine inside 50s and a goal.
The Bulldogs were plus 92 in contested possession, plus 97 in uncontested possession and plus 63 from clearance.
Eaglehawk was in its top-four clash against Sandhurst for a quarter, and a bit before a brilliant five-goal, 12-minute burst by the Dragons showed why they are premiership favourites.
Against a depleted Hawks outfit who lost stars Charlie Langford (calf) and Ben Thompson (hamstring) throughout the course of the afternoon, the Dragons dominated every key facet besides clearances (42-39 in Hawks favour).
The Dragons won contested possession 159-123, uncontested possession 250-171, tackles 72-56 and inside 50s 57-34.
They also snared 26-11 intercept marks.
Regular forward Lachlan Wright was thrown behind the footy, and it could prove a masterstroke by Ashley Connick and his coaching team.
Wright took six intercept marks from had 16 disposals and four inside 50s.
The Hawks have decided to go with a tall forward line this year.
Sometimes, it will look fantastic, and others, like on Saturday, devoid of spark.
Despite having a height advantage in attack, the Hawks only took six inside 50 marks compared to the Dragons 20.
Without Bryce Frost in the ruck, the Hawks lost the hit-out count 54-45.
If there were odds on the Michelsen Medal, Lachlan Tardrew would have to be into short-price favouritism by now.
Going by the stats, he has had his five best-on-grounds from six games.
On Saturday, he amassed 40 touches, seven effective tackles, 11 clearances, nine inside 50s, a goal and 162 ranking points.
