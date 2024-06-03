Season-ending injury and missed opportunities rock Bendigo City

Bendigo City FC senior coach Greg Thomas won't play again this season after he suffered a fractured ankle.
Thomas' injury added to the club's disappointing weekend after it was held to a 1-1 draw by ETA Buffalo Club of Victoria.
The veteran forward was collected in a tackle late in Saturday's game and scans on Monday warning confirmed the worst.
"The doctor said the fracture is in a bad spot, so instead of being a six-week recovery it's probably going to be 12 weeks,'' a dejected Thomas said.
Saturday's result snapped Bendigo City's four-game winning streak at State League Five level.
They remain in third place on the ladder, but lost ground to second-placed Deakin University in the race for automatic promotion to State League Four next year.
"Frustrating, disappointing - we probably had enough chances to win two games,'' Thomas said.
"On a very, very small pitch they made it very difficult for us, but we didn't make the most of the opportunities we had to put the game to bed.
"On a normal sized pitch I'd be confident we'd win comfortably, but we just didn't capitalise on our chances.
"We had two clear-cut penalties to Sam Farr that weren't given, which didn't help our cause either and we had a goal disallowed in the dying minutes and we still don't know why that was ruled out.
"At the end of the day, we still got one point and we move on."
Kayle Thompson gave Bendigo the lead in the first half with a header from a corner.
Bendigo held the lead until 15 minutes to go in the game when the home side levelled the scores.
Lewis Merriman thought he'd won the game for Bendigo in the final minutes, but his goal was disallowed.
"It was one of those days when not a lot went right for us,'' Thomas said.
"We dominated the game and in the last 15 minutes we did everything but score.
"They had one shot at goal for the day and scored."
Bendigo City quartet Thomas, Merriman, Farr and Ethan Hunter will all miss next Saturday's crucial away game with Maidstone United.
"It's going to be really difficult for us,'' Thomas said.
"We're going to be really stretched. We can't call up our under-18s because they're playing at the same time, so it's going to be a very difficult game for us."
Meanwhile, Bendigo City's under-age teams had a mixed weekend.
The under-18s broke through for their first win of the campaign when they upset the previously unbeaten Ballarat City 4-2.
Jake Sinnett, James Sinnett, Will Chalkley and Lachlan Scholtens scored in the impressive win.
The under-16s went down 4-2 to Ballarat City, with Ethan Pope scoring both of Bendigo's goals.
Charlie Edwards scored for Bendigo City in the under-14s 2-1 loss to Ballarat City, while the under-15 result was 1-0 to Ballarat City.
