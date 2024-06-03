'Reflection and action': voices raised on change for First Nations people

Catholic school students and staff came together for the annual Healing and Justice mass for as National Reconciliation Week wrapped up.
About 1700 people attended the mass at Catherine McAuley College including students and staff from Catholic primary and secondary schools around Bendigo, and Bendigo priests.
Reconciliation Week was a time for reflection and action for the Catholic community, according to assistant principal for faith, mission and community at Catherine McAuley College, Cara Pawsey.
"We are deeply grateful to the First Nations people who have contributed over time to our collective Australian identity," she said.
"Across every generation our elders have played and continue to play an important role and hold a prominent place in our communities and families.
"They are cultural knowledge holders, trailblazers, nurturers, advocates, teachers, survivors, leaders, hard workers and our loved ones."
Ms Pawsey said the school community was encouraged to use their voices to "champion institutional, structural, collaborative and cooperative change while celebrating those who have already driven and led change in Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander communities over generations".
"In the spirit of reconciliation, we are called to reflect on our own lives and actions," she said.
"Are we doing enough to support the healing of those who have been wronged?
"Are we actively seeking justice for all members of our community?
"Let us ask for the grace to see where we can do more, where we can be instruments of God's healing love."
Catherine McAuley College's Friends Igniting Reconciliation through Education (FIRE) initiative was established in 2022 to promote reconciliation in Catholic Education Sandhurst schools.
The core values of the the project were spirituality, cultural recognition and awareness, practical reconciliation and justice, and ecological stewardship.
