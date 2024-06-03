Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Two taken to hospital after midday crash outside View Street, Bendigo cafe

BL
Jonathon Magrath
By Ben Loughran, and Jonathon Magrath
Updated June 3 2024 - 3:06pm, first published 1:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two cars collided on View Street, Bendigo at 12pm. Pictures by Darren Howe

UPDATED 12.45pm: Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision on View Street.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Jonathon Magrath

Jonathon Magrath

Journalist

Jonathon has been living and working in Bendigo since March 2021, currently working as a general reporter. Contact him on jonathon.magrath@austcommunitymedia.com.au.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.