Two taken to hospital after midday crash outside View Street, Bendigo cafe

UPDATED 12.45pm: Two people have been taken to hospital after a two-car collision on View Street.
The crash between a red Mazda hatchback and a Holden Colorado towing a trailer happened at about 12pm at the intersection of View Street and Langston Street, near the Bendigo Corner Store Cafe.
The driver of the Mazda, a 76-year-old Kennington woman, and her passenger were taken to hospital with head injuries after being cut from the vehicle.
The driver of the Holden, a 51-year-old Calivil woman, was not injured, nor were her passengers.
The Holden was carrying a trailer of chickens, both of which escaped damage.
Bendigo Highway Patrol senior sergeant Mick McCrann said the red Mazda was turning on to View Street from Langston Street and allegedly "failed to give way".
"The lesson here in terms of road safety is there's a give way line and sign there for a reason and when you don't do that, you put yourself at risk," he said.
Senior sergeant McCrann urged anyone who witness the crash or had dash cam or CCTV footage to contact Bendigo Police.
The road was expected to be open by 1.30pm.
EARLIER: Emergency services are responding to a two-car collision on View Street outside of the Corner Store Cafe in Bendigo.
Two ambulances, two firetrucks and an SES unit are at the scene which involves an unknown number of victims.
At least one person is being treated in an ambulance and traffic is blocked in both directions from the crash.
