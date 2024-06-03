Driver, 31, caused 'life-shattering' cyclist crash after falling asleep

A woman who caused a "devastating, life-shattering" crash has heard from a victim impact statement how the event a cyclist with PTSD and unable to sleep at night.
Sharni Rowlands, 31, pleaded guilty in the Bendigo Magistrates Court to careless driving after falling asleep at the wheel and running over her victim earlier this year.
The court heard Rowlands had been in Coburg, a Melbourne suburb, to spend the night with her partner on February 17 and 18.
She was at a bar with her partner and others before going to his house and going to bed at around 2:30am.
Rowlands woke up at 5am to drive back to Bendigo as she was working that morning.
It was only when Rowlands arrived in Bendigo that the effects of lack of sleep began to affect her driving.
While heading along High Street, near the Wattle Street intersection, she fell asleep and veered into the cyclist lane, ploughing into the back of her victim.
It was only after the impact that Rowlands woke up and suspected she had hit something.
The court heard she drove up Wattle Street and looped around the block to check if she had hit anything to find a male cyclist laying in the street.
A witness, who was in the nearby Wattle Square park, contacted emergency services.
When police arrived they saw the damage to Rowland's car and questioned her about the incident while paramedics treated the victim who ended up spending the next five days in hospital.
The crash left the cyclist with multiple fractured vertebrae, pelvic damage, large grazes and injuries to his body, limbs and face.
Rowlands later went to the police station and during her interview expressed her remorse for the incident.
In a victim impact statement read out in court, the male cyclist spoke about how he had lost his "enjoyment of life" after being bed-bound for months following the crash.
He said he felt like a burden on his family for needing constant care and attention and worried about issues with dementia due to head trauma.
Since the crash the victim said he was in ongoing pain, was re-learning how to walk and might need a hip replacement.
He said in his statement he was "a long way" off from full recovery and it was hard to see the light at the end of the tunnel.
Magistrate Dominic Lennon said it was "safe to say, his life is changed forever".
Mr Lennon said the incident was a "devastating, life-shattering event".
The woman was fined $1000, had her licence suspended for three months and was ordered to comply with a 12-month good behaviour bond.
