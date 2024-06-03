Footy legend Erin Phillips to make one-off appearance for Marong

Arguably the greatest Australian Rules women's footballer of all time, Erin Phillips, will be making a one-off appearance for Marong's CVFL team this season.
Phillips will join the Panthers as part of the "Carlton Draft" campaign, which sees former AFL and AFLW legends link up with country clubs.
It is uncharted waters for the campaign, with the Panthers and Phillips union the first between an ex-AFLW player and local women's football team.
Up to 95 clubs threw their hats in the ring to secure her services, with Marong the lucky winner.
Phillips is a three-time AFLW premiership player for Adelaide, including two as captain in 2017 and 2019.
In those two accolade-laden seasons, she also won the AFLW league best and fairest and was voted best-on-ground in the grand finals.
Phillips is excited to see the campaign branch out into women's grassroots footy for the first time.
"It's very exciting to finally know where I will be making my return to the footy field, and I'm keen to get amongst the local footy atmosphere," Phillips said.
"Hopefully, I can put a few smiles on the faces of loyal club supporters, teammates and representatives.
"It's a huge moment for women's footy to be involved in The Carlton Draft, and it shows how far it has come since the AFLW began in 2017.
"I can't wait to meet my new teammates and run out alongside the next generation of female footy stars."
This season is the first time Marong has fielded a women's team.
They have struggled, having yet to win a game, but the introduction of Phillips, even just for a singular match, will be an incredible learning opportunity for the inexperienced side.
Marong president David Turnbull was delighted with the news.
"Our women's team is so passionate about playing the game and mastering the skills it requires to play at the highest level, so to have arguably the greatest women's player of all time in Erin playing a game for our club is a dream come true," Turnbull said.
"Our girls already have plenty of questions about tactics to ask Erin, so hopefully, she can teach them a few tips and tricks that will hold the team in good stead for the future.
"It will be a monumental day for our club and our loyal fans, who are over the moon to be welcoming her.
"Hopefully, we can draw a big crowd and get a much-needed win on the board."
The date of her appearance is yet to be confirmed.
Phillips will be the second "Carlton Draft" player to be pulling on the boots in Bendigo local footy this year.
Former St Kilda champion Leigh Montagna is confirmed to play for Castlemaine in its round 16 clash against Kangaroo Flat at Camp Reserve on August 10.
Montagna played 287 games for the Saints, earning All-Australian honours in their grand final years of 2009 and 2010.
