Bendigo Symphony Orchestra sells out Ulumbarra Theatre for first time

The Bendigo Symphony Orchestra has performed its first sold out Ulumbarra Theatre show as the Emperor showcase took to the stage.
Its latest concert included works by Beethoven - whose piano concerto gave the night its name - Strauss and Shostakovich.
Beethoven's fifth piano concerto was once dedicated toh is hero Napoleon Bonaparte, before the composer famously struck his name from the manuscript in disgust after Napoleon assumed the position of Emperor.
Dmitri Shostakovich's Fifth Symphony, composed in 1937, was a response to the Stalin-era purges that left the composer on the outer after he was condemned by the Premier.
And Strauss's Radetzky March celebrated the victory of the Austrian Empire under Field Marshal Joseph Radetzky von Radetz over the Italian forces at the Battle of Custoza during the First Italian War of Independence.
The showcase was conducted by Luke Severn and included a piano solo by Elyane Laussade.
BSO president Nigel McGuckian previously said a high calibre orchestra was a draw for professionals looking to settle into a regional career in health.
"The dividends of the investments in a regional symphony orchestra are starting to flow through to the community," McGuckian said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.