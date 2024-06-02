Tributes flow for Aunty Fay Carter

Welcome to Your Morning News, the Bendigo Advertiser's guide to today's key stories.
"We just wouldn't have the Victoria we do, without her."
Strong and fitting words from Premier Jacinta Allan in reference to Aunty Fay Carter, who sadly passed away.
The Dja Dja Wurrung and Yorta Yorta woman was a leader in many fields for her people, including a landmark native title act inked after 18 months of intense negotiations.
The deal formally recognised the Dja Dja Wurrung as the Traditional Owners in central Victoria.
Read more about Aunty Fay Carter's extraordinary life here.
In other news from the weekend, a popular Bendigo hotel and a Heathcote inn are up for sale.
It was another big weekend in sport, with the highlight the stunning goalkicking feats of the two best forwards in Loddon Valley football.
Have a great Monday.
Adam Bourke, Bendigo Addy sport
