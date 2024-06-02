Thousands of people pack the Bendigo Showgrounds for the caravan roadshow

The Bendigo Showgrounds have hosted a successful caravan, camping and leisure roadshow with thousands of people through the gate over the busy weekend.
Held in the city over May 31 and June 1 and 2, the roadshow showcases the very best gear, hardware and vehicles in the camping and four-wheeled driving world.
The caravans on offer at the exhibition included both the semi-off road and fully off road versions, giving punters the complete selection of vehicles to choose from.
The event included many of the biggest caravan companies operating in Australia and included many of those company's 2024 caravan models.
The roadshow was also held at the Bendigo Showgrounds.
The roadshow also included a series of stalls from various outlets showcasing some of the most unique tools and items for avid campers and caravaners.
