Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Thousands of people pack the Bendigo Showgrounds for the caravan roadshow

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 2 2024 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Thousands of people were through the gates at the Bendigo Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow. Picture of Troy Cravino and Tate Cravino by Darren Howe
Thousands of people were through the gates at the Bendigo Caravan, Camping and Leisure Roadshow. Picture of Troy Cravino and Tate Cravino by Darren Howe

The Bendigo Showgrounds have hosted a successful caravan, camping and leisure roadshow with thousands of people through the gate over the busy weekend.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.