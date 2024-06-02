Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Photos

Saints snap losing streak, Colbo sees off gallant Bulldogs

AB
By Adam Bourke
Updated June 2 2024 - 6:35pm, first published 5:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo goal attack Abbey Grindal catches the ball despite the attention of Colbo goal keeper Elle Palmer. Picture by Darren Howe
North Bendigo goal attack Abbey Grindal catches the ball despite the attention of Colbo goal keeper Elle Palmer. Picture by Darren Howe

A clear gap has emerged between fifth-placed Heathcote and the chasers at the halfway mark of the HDFNL A-grade netball season.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AB

Adam Bourke

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.