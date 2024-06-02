Saints snap losing streak, Colbo sees off gallant Bulldogs

A clear gap has emerged between fifth-placed Heathcote and the chasers at the halfway mark of the HDFNL A-grade netball season.
The Saints' 48-23 win over Huntly on Saturday, combined with Colbinabbin's 65-60 victory over North Bendigo, saw Heathcote move two games and the best part of 20 per cent clear of North in the battle for fifth spot.
Seventh-placed Mt Pleasant and eighth-placed Lockington-Bamawm United have the same win/loss record as North Bendigo, but they have an inferior percentage.
The Bulldogs, Blues and Cats have little margin for error in the second half of the season if they're to reel in the Saints.
Heathcote's 25-goal win was timely.
The Saints went through May without recording a win, with the victory over the Hawks their first four points since April 27.
Next weekend's general bye will be much more enjoyable for the Saints, who have a season defining four weeks to follow against Colbo, LBU, Mt Pleasant and North Bendigo.
North Bendigo is the team most likely to challenge the Saints.
The Bulldogs are just starting to gather some momentum and they played well in defeat to the Hoppers on Saturday.
The 65-50 scoreline proved North can put goals on the board against a quality opponent.
Colbo sits in fourth place at the halfway mark and appears ready to launch for one of the all-important top-three berths for finals.
Leitchville-Gunbower wrapped up a superb first half of the season with a convincing 61-38 win over Mounts on Saturday.
The Bombers were the good news story of the first half of the season.
After battling for a number of seasons, the third-placed Bombers have six wins, two losses and the second-best percentage in the competition.
Elmore consolidated second spot on the table with a hard-fought 51-38 over the improving LBU Cats.
The Bloods have the general bye next weekend and then a bye in round 10, so they won't play again until June 22.
By then they should have their full squad back on the court.
