Double defeat for Bendigo Pioneers against Power in Coates Talent League

After beginning the year with three straight victories, the Bendigo Pioneers girls lost their fourth Coates Talent League game in a row on Sunday.
The girls have dropped close ones against Ballarat and Northern Knights before being overpowered by strong metro programs in the Eastern Ranges last weekend and the Gippsland Power.
The Pioneers' 12.10 (82) to 2.5 (17) defeat to the Power has them sitting 11th on the table.
The final margin of 65 points was an unfair reflection of a reasonably tight first half.
Despite being unable to register a goal, the girls were right in the match, only down 3.6 (24) to 0.5 (5) at the main break.
The Power flicked the switch coming out of the main break, and they blew the game open.
In the second game of the Pioneer's doubleheader against the Power at Bundoora's La Trobe University, the boys fell agonisingly short in a thriller 11.10 (76) to 11.6 (72).
The Power appeared to have made their winning move late in the third term when they slotted three quick goals to take a 16-point lead into the final change.
Whatever was said in the Pioneer's three-quarter-time huddle worked as they came storming out of the blocks.
Majors to James Barrat, Ollie Poole and Tobie Travaglia had the Pioneers back in front five minutes into the last stanza.
The lead would change hands a couple more times before the Power slotted a couple on the trot to take an 11-point lead with five minutes remaining.
Barrat snapped his second of the term on the siren.
