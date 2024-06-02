Mitiamo too good for Bridgewater in LVFNL match of the round

Mitiamo passed a key test in its campaign to win the LVFNL A-grade netball flag when it defeated Bridgewater in Saturday's match of the round.
The Superoos, who fell short against Pyramid Hill earlier this season in their first test of the year, outplayed the Mean Machine 53-40 in a performance that gave coach Jen Wilson plenty to smile about.
"We started really well and then we had a lapse in the second quarter,'' Mitiamo coach Jen Wilson said.
"I take my hat off to Bridgewater, they did a really good job to peg us back and I think we were only two in front at half-time.
"I was really happy with the way our girls showed some composure and some fight to get back on top in the third quarter.
"It's probably something that we haven't done so well at times in the last few years, so to come away with a good win like that was really pleasing.
"It's a win that we'll be able to refer back to if we need it later in the year. The girls really had to dig deep and fight."
The much anticipated battle between Mitiamo goal attack Laura Hicks and Bridgewater goal defence Carly Van Den Heuvel lived up to expectations.
Both players produced some fantastic moments and were good players for their respective teams.
"Amelia Ludeman was great in the centre and Carly Scholes really stepped up at goal shooter,'' Wilson said.
"(Goal attack) Laura (Hicks) had a great tussle (with Van Den Heuvel). She was tough in the contest.
"The good thing for us is we don't rely on one goaler, we have two quality players.
"Kelly Pay did well at wing defence as well. It was hard to pick the best players which means the team did its job."
Wilson said Bridgewater deserved to be rated a top-three contender.
"Bridgewater has shown heaps of improvement and they have a great attitude of never giving up.
"They'll shape finals and I'm sure they'll be there, so for us to win by 12 goals we're very happy."
Bears Lagoon-Serpentine took a big step forward in its bid to play finals when it defeated MGYCW by six goals.
The hard-fought 49-43 win consolidated fifth spot for the Bears and, just as importantly, gave them a two-game buffer on seventh-placed MGYCW.
In the other games on Saturday, top-three teams Pyramid Hill and Newbridge scored regulation wins over bottom sides Inglewood and Calivil United respectively.
Pyramid Hill bounced back from last week's two goal loss to Newbridge with a resounding 79-16 win over Inglewood.
Newbridge stretched its winning streak to five when it defeated Calivil United 57-30.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.