Sandhurst celebrates milestone game with special victory

Sandhurst gave club favourite Meg Williams a milestone game to remember in BFNL A-grade netball on Saturday.
The Dragons outclassed Eaglehawk 75-36 in Williams' 150th game and the club marked the day with a surprise for the star centre.
"We brought on Meg's sister Darcy to play the final quarter with her which was a really nice moment for them,'' Sandhurst coach Tamara Gilchrist said.
"It was a special day for Meg and the club."
Williams was her usual creative self in the midcourt as the Dragons took control of the match from the early stages.
"We played well today,'' Gilchrist said.
"Up until today our starts hadn't been to the standard that we like.
"We really stepped it up from the first whistle, which was pleasing."
Lily Walsh and Tess Keating were promoted from A-reserve to play in defence in the absence of star duo Ruby Turner and Charlotte Sexton.
Kelsey Ralph came off the bench to play goal attack in the final quarter.
"We had a great day today in terms of we turned over a lot of ball,'' Gilchrist said.
"I was really happy with the way our shooters played and the way they were able to reward those turnovers."
It was another valuable learning experience for the young Eaglehawk group.
The Hawks have played the three best teams in the competition in the past three games.
They'll enjoy the bye next week before preparing for winnable games against South Bendigo and Golden Square.
Reigning premier Gisborne survived a scare from Strathfieldsaye in freezing conditions at Gardiner Reserve.
The Storm tested Gisborne all day before the home side steadied to win 40-29.
"It was a scrappy game today and it was a bit messy at times,'' Gisborne coach Tarryn Rymer said.
"It was good for our fitness, there was a lot of running back and forward today.
"It was like ping pong at times with the ball going back and forward. It was good to see the girls run it out."
With key duo Claudia Mawson and Kirby Elliott on the sidelines, Gisborne blooded some young players against the Storm.
It was a good experience for the youngsters, with the Storm putting together four quarters of solid netball.
"We had some new combinations and they take time to come together,'' Rymer said.
"We had to work really hard to get over the line. Strath is a good team and they missed a few balls that could have put some scoreboard pressure on us.
"(Coach) Steph (Freemantle) has done a really good job with the girls. They have height and by no means are they easy to beat. They're a top five side."
Defenders Maddy Stewart and Charlee Kemp were best for Gisborne, while Emerson Lakey worked hard at wing attack.
In the final game of the round, Kangaroo Flat handed Castlemaine a netball lesson at Dower Park.
The Roos won 86-33 and consolidated top spot on the ladder.
That is likely to change next week when the Roos have the bye. Gisborne should defeat Castlemaine and replace the Roos at the top ahead of the highly-anticipated clash between the two teams on June 15.
Ladder: Kangaroo Flat 20, Gisborne 20, Sandhurst 16, Strathfieldsaye 12, Eaglehawk 8, Castlemaine 4, Golden Square 4, South Bendigo 4.
