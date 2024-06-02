Braves men fall agonisingly short of upsetting NBL1 ladder-leading Miners

THE Bendigo Braves men fell agonisingly short of claiming the scalp of the ladder-leading Ballarat Miners in Saturday night's NBL1 clash at Red Energy Arena.
In the annual Steve Kelly Tribute Game that honours one of the Braves' great contributors on and off the court, the contest was befitting of such an occasion as the Miners edged out the Braves by the barest of margins, 76-75.
"Ballarat is obviously a very good team, but I thought our boys played well for significant patches of the game," Braves mens coach Stephen Black said.
"We just stumbled a little bit at the start of the fourth quarter, but I was also extremely proud of how the boys went about it in that we had two shots in the last minute to hit the lead.
"So to get to that point from where we were was a real credit to how hard the guys played and how they stuck to it.
"A tough loss, but overall I'd like to think everyone who was at the game walked away proud with how our guys went about it."
Bendigo trailed by 11 points with just over four minutes left in the final quarter, but closed to within two points with 1:25 remaining following a 9-0 run.
No basket was made over the following 1:15 before Ballarat's Majok Majok tipped in a rebound off a missed turnaround dunk to put the Miners up by four with 10 seconds remaining.
Bendigo's Mitch Clarke after taking the inbounds pass and almost being stripped of the ball responded with a three-pointer with 6.6 seconds remaining to trim the Braves' deficit to one in what was the final shot of the game.
"I thought defensively we were fantastic; I was really proud of how the guys executed our gameplan," Black said.
"To hold them to 76 points should have been enough to win the game, but we just didn't shoot the ball well enough."
The Braves shot just 20-of-75 from the field (37.3 per cent), while defensively they held the Miners to their lowest score of the season.
"I thought Mitch Clarke played well for us and certainly defensively I thought he did a great job on Luke Rosendale," Black said.
"I thought Andrew (Robinson) at stages was really dangerous, both O'Brien's (Liam and Lachlan) came off the bench and played well. Liam in particular was really impactful in his 10 minutes."
Clarke led the Braves' scoring with 22 points, which included four three-pointers, while Rowan Mackenzie (16), Andrew Robinson (13) and Lachlan O'Brien (10) also scored in double figures.
The Braves men are 6-9 for the season, with two of those losses against Ballarat after the Miners also won their season-opening clash.
Meanwhile, the Braves women cruised to a 28-point victory over Ballarat in their encounter.
The Braves raced to a 47-26 lead at half-time and never looked back on the way to a 95-67 victory.
Amy Atwell delivered another strong offensive performance with 28 points, while star veteran Kelly Wilson wasn't far off another triple-double performance with 13 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists.
Alex Wilson (19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and three assists) was also influential for the Braves against a Ballarat side whose leading scorer was Bendigo Spirit WNBL player Abbey Wehrung (18 points).
The Braves women improve to 10-5 with the win.
Both the Braves men and women have next weekend off before continuing their seasons with an away game against Knox on June 15.
