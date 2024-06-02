Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Heathcote Inn up for sale with potential owner to buy into wine region

BL
By Ben Loughran
June 2 2024 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Heathcote Inn is up for sale. Picture supplied.
The Heathcote Inn is up for sale. Picture supplied.

Ever wanted to own a small business in one of the state's best known wine regions?

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
BL

Ben Loughran

journalist

WA boy in Bendigo, happy to be in Central Victoria.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.