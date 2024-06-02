Heathcote Inn up for sale with potential owner to buy into wine region

Ever wanted to own a small business in one of the state's best known wine regions?
This might be your chance as the Heathcote Inn has hit the market and is scheduled to go to auction at the end of the month.
Sitting on a large parcel of land on Hunter Place, the inn is easily identifiable due to its iconic mural adorning the outside of the building.
The mural showcases a man panning for gold and a vineyard, harking back to a major industry the region is known for.
The property features 14 rooms, each with an attached ensuite, for tourists to stay in year-round.
There is also a fully fitted bar, cellar door, three large dining areas and a function room for 80 guests including multiple alfresco areas for people to enjoy relaxing in during the summer months.
There is also a commercial kitchen and laundromat located on the premises and an outdoor pool on the property.
The Inn also underwent significant renovations in 2017 and has an estimated value of $2.25 million.
Heathcote is located around 45kms south-east of Bendigo and is about 11kms north of Melbourne.
The region is known for its wine-making prowess and hosts multiple events each year to show off its best produce.
The property is listed for Investment Portfolio Auction 169 at 10:30am on June 26.
