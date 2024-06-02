Career-high haul for Bridgewater Sharp-shooter, Mellington mauls Eagles

Lachlan Sharp added another chapter to his astonishing country footy career when he kicked 20 goals for Bridgewater against LVFNL rival Mitiamo on Saturday.
It was the first time Sharp has reached 20 goals in a game, surpassing his individual high of 17 goals, which he achieved twice for Strathfieldsaye in the BFNL.
The brilliant performance led the Mean Machine to a resounding 34.10 (214) to 4.9 (33) win over the Superoos.
"It was an exciting day for us to play the brand of footy we've been trying to play all year,'' a humble Sharp said.
"It started to click for us and guys started to connect with the footy.
"I was the beneficiary of that in the forward line, which was good."
Sharp had just one miss for the day from 21 scoring shots.
"The first shot I had for the day was a point,'' Sharp said.
"I was the one lucky enough to get on the end of good play up the ground."
Sharp is the third LVFNL player since 1980 to reach the 20-goal mark in a match.
BL-Serpentine's Greg Gadsden kicked 29 goals against Dunolly in 2003, while Alex Chapman bagged 22 goals, also against Dunolly in the 2003 season.
Sharp's 20-goal overshadowed another bumper day for Bears Lagoon-Serpentine recruit Josh Mellington.
The former AFL forward kicked 17 of his side's 23 goals in their 123-point win over MGYCW.
Saturday's win marked the halfway point of the Bears' season.
Mellington has kicked 87 goals in eight games, including six double-figure hauls.
Sharp has kicked 61 goals from seven games, including three double-figure hauls.
The Bears and Mean Machine are entrenched inside the LVFNL top four.
Pyramid Hill remains in third place after it thumped fifth-placed Inglewood by 85 points on Saturday.
That result, combined with Newbridge's 34-point win over Calivil United, saw the Maroons edge to within one game of the top five.
Bridgewater co-coach Lachlan Sharp is confident his side is starting to find its mojo.
Sharp's 20-goal haul was the headline act in the Mean Machine's 34.10 (214) to 4.9 (33) drubbing of Mitiamo on Saturday, but the highlight for the man himself was the way Bridgewater went about it.
After a host of changes in the off-season, led by Sharp's arrival, the Mean Machine are closing in on their top gear.
"We set up our structures better and we knew that was going to take time,'' Sharp said.
"We still probably didn't put together a four quarter effort, but we're getting closer and closer.
"We're building each week. We had plenty of changes in the off-season, we've had players learning different roles and learning different structures and the young players are really starting to come on.
"There's plenty of good signs for the club."
The Mean Machine slammed home 17 goals in each half on Saturday as they recorded their biggest score since they kicked 34.25 (229) against Inglewood in round two of the 2021 season.
The strong form of three of the club's recruits continued on Saturday.
"Jack Neylon played more midfield minutes, which was the idea for him to get up the ground,'' Sharp said.
"Bo Alexander was a standout again and Joe Mayes was terrific again.
"When those three play well they bring the younger kids into the game."
Sharp brought up his 20th goal late in the game.
"I didn't think I was going to get there (to 20), that's for sure,'' Sharp said.
"The boys definitely looked after the old man in the goalsquare."
Sharp lauded Mitiamo for the attitude and never give in approach of the playing group.
"They had a real crack and were very competitive around the stoppages,'' Sharp said.
"You can see that they're trying to play a good style of footy and that they try to score."
Liam Shiell, Luke Lougoon and Ryan Duncan were best for the undermanned Superoos.
A six-goal-to-one final quarter lifted Newbridge to a strong 34-point win over Calivil United.
The Maroons trailed by two points at the final change, but they finished the game strongly to record their second win of the season.
"It was an arm wrestle throughout,'' Newbridge co-coach Daniel Smith.
"Both teams pride themselves on contested footy and, thankfully, we were able to break the game open in the last 15 or 20 minutes.
"We've probably been poor at finishing off games, so it was nice to turn the tables and finish really strong.
"I'm sure the boys will get some confidence out of that."
Tom Hobson, in just his second game for the season, and recruit Ben McKinley, who was playing his first game for Newbridge, led the way for the Maroons.
"Tom had a major shoulder reconstruction last year, so he's still finding his feet,'' Smith said.
"He's been terrific in the two games he's played. He gives us some flexibility - he gives us hardness over the ball in the midfield or he can play on the wing or as a pressure forward and hit the scoreboard.
"Ben gave us more run in the midfield and he got on the scoreboard. It's handy to have a mid-season recruit come in and make an impact."
The Maroons lost co-captain Will Daly to a finger injury, while Smith praised a courageous Caleb Argus, who played out the game despite suffering an ankle injury.
Calivil United couldn't repeat the form that saw the Demons knock off Inglewood seven days earlier.
Ben Baker kicked four goals, while Darcy Thompson, Justin Hynes and Cody Thompson were their best players.
The result tightened the race for fifth spot.
Inglewood is fifth with a one-win lead on Newbridge and Calivil United.
"Calivil did us a favour when they beat Inglewood (last week),'' Smith said.
"We wanted to make sure we made the most of that and got back on the winners list.
"Our season is still alive."
How do you stop Josh Mellington?
Well, if the ball gets inside the Bears Lagoon-Serpentine forward 50 as much as it did on Saturday then you simply can't stop him.
Mellington kicked 17 goals in the Bears' 23.7 (145) to 2.6 (18) victory over the Eagles.
The former AFL forward has kicked 42 goals in his past three games and 87 in total in a stunning first season in the LVFNL.
"Josh had another really good day,'' Bears' coach Jake Wilkinson said.
"87 goals at the halfway mark is incredible. His ability to win one-on-one battles or even one-on-two is next level.
"He's so strong and he's explosive, which makes him hard to match-up on. His second efforts at ground level are excellent as well."
Wilkinson was just as impressed with his team's defensive effort.
"Last week Mitiamo got a couple of easy goals towards the end, so we made a real focus on our defensive play today,'' he said.
"To limit them to two goals for the game was really pleasing."
Charlie Gadsden, Justin Laird and Ross Turner won plenty of the footy for the Bears.
Co-coach Angus Monfries was best for the Eagles alongside Grayson Brown and Josh Worsley.
Pyramid Hill extended its winning streak to four games after it outclassed Inglewood by 85 points.
The Bulldogs won 18.17 (125) to 5.10 (40) to remain in third place on the ladder.
Inglewood kicked the opening goal of the game, but didn't kick another goal until the third quarter.
In the meantime the Bulldogs kicked 12 unanswered goals to establish a commanding lead by half-time.
"We were pretty good in the first half, we hit our targets well and our ball use was much better than last week,'' Bulldogs' coach Nathan Fitzpatrick said.
"We gave our forwards some really good looks at it."
Braidy Dickens and the very much in-form Zach Alford made the most of their chances inside forward 50.
Dickens kicked five goals and Alford added four, while midfielder Steve Gunther and key defender Tom McGregor were instrumental in the victory.
The Marciano boys - Liam and Jonty Marciano - were best for Inglewood.
Jonty played alongside his brother on a permit because his Sunraysia league side Merbein had the bye.
Luke Matheson and Jed Rouse were solid contributors for the Blues.
