Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Australian Rules Multimedia

Victory at last for Elmore as Bloods put an end to 20-game winless streak

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated June 2 2024 - 3:17pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
North Bendigo's Matt Gray pressures Colbinabbin's Jordan Wilson during Saturday's HDFNL match at Atkins Street. Picture by Darren Howe
North Bendigo's Matt Gray pressures Colbinabbin's Jordan Wilson during Saturday's HDFNL match at Atkins Street. Picture by Darren Howe

ELMORE has put an end to its 20-game winless streak in the Heathcote District league, breaking its drought against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.