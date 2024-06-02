Victory at last for Elmore as Bloods put an end to 20-game winless streak

ELMORE has put an end to its 20-game winless streak in the Heathcote District league, breaking its drought against Lockington-Bamawm United on Saturday.
In their 150th anniversary season the Bloods showed tremendous grit against the wind in the final quarter at home to win 15.12 (102) to 13.5 (83).
It was the Bloods' first victory since beating Leitchville-Gunbower by 25 points on April 29 last year.
"There has been a lot of tough losses, but everyone played really well today and everything we have been working on throughout the year came together," Elmore coach Nathan Kay said.
"The Huntly loss (by one point two weeks earlier) really hurt and then today Locky hit the front with the wind in the last quarter, but everyone just played their role and we were able to get it done. We've been doing a fair bit of conditioning work and that paid off."
Gun Elmore forward James Harney showed his class with an eight-goal haul to be the Bloods' best player followed by Jake Dick-O'Flaherty, Kynan Sharpe and Jack Smith.
"Jimmy Harney up forward was sensational all game," Kay said.
"Dick-O'Flaherty has battled some injuries throughout the year so he hasn't been at 100 per cent, but he was on fire today through the midfield. He's a big body, quick and agile and hit the scoreboard as well.
"Kynan has hit a really good patch of form in the midfield and is a bit like Dicko where as soon as he gets the ball he's explosive. He just kept cracking in all day.
"And Jack played half-forward all game and kicked a couple of goals, including one from 50m, and played his role really well."
While the Bloods had gone winless in their previous 20 games, there had been some agonising near misses, including the one-point defeat to Huntly a fortnight earlier and a draw with Colbinabbin in round 11 last year when Elmore had been 42 points up at three quarter-time.
Meanwhile, after what had been an active recruiting campaign during the off-season the Cats reach the halfway mark in a slump at 2-6 having lost their past three games.
"It's definitely a frustrating roller-coaster at the moment. We find ourselves playing some really good footy in games and then some ordinary footy," LBU coach Stacy Fiske said.
"We're up and down and teams are just taking full advantage of the periods where we're down.
"When we get challenged we're just finding ourselves unable to respond as we'd like to, which is something we've really got to look into in the second half of the year."
Star ruckman Tyler Phillips again headed the best players for the Cats and Thomas Leech was their leading goalkicker with three, but at the moment it's a case of too much being left to too few.
"Tyler pretty much goes one-out in the ruck all day; he's an absolute beast who does his best to put the team on his back," said Fiske, who was sidelined with a tight calf.
"When you look at our best players over the past few weeks, they have been very similar and you can't win a game in the HDFNL when you've only got five or six consistently playing good footy... you've got to have 22 contributors to compete."
For the second game in a row Leitchville-Gunbower has restricted its opposition to just five goals.
Last week it was Huntly, on Saturday it was reigning premier Mount Pleasant as the Bombers won by 50 points, 12.10 (82) to 5.2 (32), at Gunbower.
It was a pivotal victory for the Bombers, who remain just percentage outside the top three, while Mount Pleasant is now two games adrift of third spot and stays in what's a pack of three teams between fifth and seventh all on three wins.
It was a stifling defensive effort from the Bombers, who held the Blues scoreless in the first quarter and to just one goal in both the second and third terms.
"We were really good in the first half, but probably dropped away a bit in the second half, which was a sign of Mount Pleasant coming back at us," Bombers coach Shannon Keam said.
"It was an even performance right across the board. Our backline was good again, but to be fair, I thought it was more our midfield that really restricted any go-forward for them.
"Through our midfield Caleb Hislop (three goals) and Brad Green have been in pretty good order of late and Caleb has been hitting the scoreboard as well when he has been resting forward.
"We've got guys like Jimmy Brereton, Austin Windridge and Mitch Candy rolling through there at the moment and the boys are working well."
Saturday continues what is a one-step forward, one-step back season for the fifth-placed Blues, who are now 0-4 against fellow top five teams.
"It was another week on the roller-coaster today... it was the dip down today," Blues coach Cameron Carter said.
"Leitchy just completely outplayed us today. They shut us down and it just felt like we were playing a couple short or they were playing a couple extra; it was that sort of a day.
"I thought Reardon McIvor was very good for us today. He just competes and on a day where we didn't, he did it for four quarters.
"We pushed Zac Featherby back and I thought he was good; Jack Teasdale had a crack and it was probably Zebb Murrell's best game of the year."
An eight-goal second quarter blitz was the backbone of North Bendigo's 63-point win at home over Colbinabbin.
The second-placed Bulldogs won 19.11 (125) to 9.8 (62), ripping the game away from the Grasshoppers when they piled on 8.3 to 0.3 during the second term.
"We came out a bit flat in the first quarter; they were a bit harder at the footy and better around the contest," North Bendigo coach Rob Bennett said.
"But in the second quarter we were able to get on top in the clearances and stoppages and our forwards presented really well at the ball-carrier."
The Bulldogs - who fielded eight players under the age of 21, including debutant Harlan Draper - had Sam Barnes (five), Dylan Klemm (five), Jake Dean (four) and Jordan Fordan (three) combine for 17 of their 19 goals, while Will Gilmore was named best.
"Will would have taken 14 or 15 intercept marks for the day. He's one of those kids we had under the age of 21 and he's really starting to find his feet at the level," Bennett said.
Young midfielder Riley Patetow was a strong four-quarter performer for the Bulldogs, while for the Grasshoppers their best players were led by consistent on-baller Charlie Ryan and Geordie McMurtrie.
Heathcote bounced back to the winner's list with a 52-point victory at home over Huntly to hold its place in the top three at the halfway mark.
The Saints had been 17 points up at three-quarter time before closing the game out with a 6.2 to 0.3 final term to win 16.12 (108) to 7.14 (56).
"It was a bit of a grind for the first three quarters where both sides had some good momentum throughout and it was pleasing to finish off the way we did in the last quarter and actually look like the Heathcote side of last year," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said.
"Our whole midfield group was fantastic today; Callum Birch laid eight or nine tackles, Mitch McLean was really good and Jimmy Orr getting on top in the ruck made it a lot easier for our mids."
Gun forward Corey Grindlay booted seven goals in a Saints' side that featured four under-18 players, including 16-year-old wingman Ryan Foster on debut.
"It was great for the club to see the future on display today," Saladino said.
Experienced midfielder Dale Lowry and defender Brodie Fry were named Huntly's best two players.
