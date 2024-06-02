Castlemaine spreads offensive load in 43-point win over Roos in BFNL

CASTLEMAINE restricted Kangaroo Flat to just one point in the opening quarter of Saturday's Indigenous Round match at Dower Park.
And the Magpies went on to register a comfortable 43-point victory with no less than 11 goalkickers on their list.
The Roos almost kept pace with the Maine landing five goals in the last quarter to their opponent's six, but the mini-revival came too late to alter the final result.
The Camp Reserve Pies bounced out with a four-goal opening term making full use of the breeze which favoured the scoreboard end.
They held a 13-point half-time lead and then iced the game with a five-goal-to-one third term on the way to a 16.11 (107) to 9.10 (64) win.
Brad Keogh and playing coach Michael Hartley opened the goal scoring for the Maine early in the opening quarter with Keogh's angled snap from deep on the scoreboard's outer side one of the goals-of-the-day.
Zach Greeves hauled in a fine mark at centre half-forward and went on to nail the first of his three goals for the day.
The Roos' first and only score in the opening stanza came with just more than 10 minutes to go. It was only a behind.
As they did match-long Castlemaine re-bounding defenders Jack Sutherland and Zavier Murley continually cut off the Roos' attempts to penetrate the forward 50m arc and set up attacking moves.
The Roos looked a lot more cohesive in the second term adding 3.3 to one goal from Castlemaine with Angus Grant and Harry Whitty the home side's first two goal-scorers.
When Luke Ellings snapped the Flat's third deep into time-on the Roos looked a real chance to really cut back the Maine's lead.
But Bailey Henderson's accurate set shot deep into time-on from centre half-forward at the Station Street end handed the Magpies a 13-point half-time buffer.
And then the Maine really took over as the third term started.
From 10 scoring shots the visitors added five goals to one with Jackson Hood, Greeves and Henderson (from a snap) all adding to the Maine's goal tally early on.
The Roos looked shot with just four goals to their name after three quarters of play, but they fought back courageously in the final term.
Kyle Symons and Ellings provided drive from midfield with Grant and Whitty the focal points up forward.
The Maine extended their last change advantage with early fourth term majors to Liam Wilkinson and coach Michael Hartley before Grant and Whitty got going.
Whitty sunk two majors in quick succession - the first from a set shot and the next after clutching a great pack mark.
Fired up by the Roos' mini-comeback Greeves drilled his third major for the day while Curtis Mclennan was on line with only seconds left on the clock.
Dion Symons, who kicked a goal, Ethan Roberts, Ellings and Grant were in Kangaroo Flat's best, while for Castlemaine Sutherland, Henderson, Murley and vice-captain Kalan Huntly, who also drilled a major, were top players for the Maine.
