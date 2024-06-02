Bendigo Advertisersport
NCFL: Redbacks and Bulls split points, Nullawil sneak home against Magpies

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated June 2 2024 - 3:12pm, first published 1:39pm
Nick Rippon gets the hands away as he is taken down by Oscar Holt. Picture by Blake Lee
Nick Rippon gets the hands away as he is taken down by Oscar Holt. Picture by Blake Lee

Wedderburn and Birchip-Watchem have played out the first draw of the 2024 NCFL season after the Redbacks came from the clouds to snatch a share of the points.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

